Fresh off football, Warriors down UH

But when crunch time rolled around on Monday night, the Warriors found a way to close out University High. Happy Valley went on a 10-3 run to break open a tie game en route to a 58-49 victory over the Junior Bucs inside Brooks Gym.

“We’re practiced one time with everybody,” said Happy Valley coach Chuck Babb. “We’ve been kind of a skeleton crew, practicing with seven or eight guys, so we haven’t really done anything full-court. We’re just pleased to get a win.”

The Warriors took the court about 72 hours after the school’s final football game of the season, and several players who competed in a hard-fought battle against Austin East on the gridiron last Friday were trying to find their legs on the hardwood.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Warriors kept on fighting and managed to stay one step ahead of the Junior Bucs until University Hightied the game at 41 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Brayden Sams broke the tie with a pair of foul shots and Chris Young turned a steal into a layup to put the Warriors back up 45-41. After UH missed the front ends of two one-and-ones, Young hit two more foul shots to help put Happy Valley on its way to the win.

“When it got tight, we finally got them to settle down a little bit, run some offense and just get a little bit more patient,” Babb said. “We knew were were going to have to win on defense, because a lot of them are still throwing footballs around.”

Young led Happy Valley with 15 points and Sam Blevins added 11. Sams, Dillon Barlow and Austin Hicks had eight points each for the Warriors.

Charlie Vargo scored a game-high 17 points for UH while Joseph Harlesss added 12.

Happy Valley (Girls) 76, University High 50

The Lady Warriors opened the game on an 18-4 run and cruised to a relatively easy win over the Lady Junior Bucs.

Sophomore Adrienne Henegar knocked down seven 3-pointers and led the young Lady Warriors with 28 points. Emily Whitaker added 18 points while Kaitlyn Roberts and Haley Green scored 11 each.

“Adrienne does a great job,” said Happy Valley coach Larry Abel. “She stays in the gym, works on her shot and it shows. Hard work pays off when you get in there and work at it.”

With several new faces in the starting lineup, Happy Valley is still trying to establish a good rhythm offensively. It came and went throughout Monday’s game, but by and large, it was a solid effort for the Lady Warriors.

Happy Valley pushed its lead to over 20 points in the second quarter before bogging down and allowing UH to get within 15 at the half. Foul trouble played and some quick shots on the offensive end helped open the door for UH’s comeback just before halftime.

“I like to play fast,” Abel said. “That’s part of the challenge is trying to get them, when we have to set up, to slow down and not try to play fast in the halfcourt.”

Happy Valley was able to reestablish a good rhythm in the second half, and it proved to be too much for the Lady Junior Bucs to overcome. Terka Sadilova led UH with 20 points while Ari Ramsaran added 13.