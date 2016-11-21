Torbush sees Bucs building something special

Carl Torbush hosted his final football press conference of the season on Monday at the Mini-Dome and he talked about the Bucs ending on a high note with a 15-14 win over No. 18 Samford on Saturday. He pointed out it was part of a three-game stretch which included a homecoming win over Cumberland and a close loss at Mercer.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time, and the feeling at the end of the season is a lot better heading into the off-season with a win than a loss,” Torbush said. I always preach the importance of winning your final game, so we can take the positive momentum into the off-season, spring practice, recruiting and get ready for next year. Last year we finished 2-9 and this year we went 5-6, so we’ve obviously doubled the win productivity, and everybody will be expecting more wins next year. The main thing we want to do is make sure that we can compete week in and week out. In my opinion, we played our best overall and consistent football the last three games of season. That’s what you want to do.”

Torbush has often compared what the Bucs did in bringing in freshmen and sophomores to compete last season to laying the foundation for a house. He believes with the foundation, the Bucs are building something special.

“Because of the foundation we’ve built, now we have a bunch of guys coming back year in, year out,” Torbush said. “That's one of the most exciting things about this football team and where we're headed as a football program.”

When he looked back on the season, it started with an overtime win over Kennesaw State, which had blown out ETSU a year earlier. The Bucs followed by beating Western Carolina in front of a record crowd of 13,863 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bucs hit some hard times in the middle of the season with a pair of ugly losses to VMI and Furman, but kept on trucking and ended with the flourish.

Against Samford, the Bucs set a school record with 41 minutes of time of possession. In addition, the team lost just two fumbles all season.

“Our players are very aware that turnovers will get you beat,” Torbush said. “We didn’t turn the ball over very much all year long, and that’s one reason we were able to win five games.”

He said another reason is a year of maturity and he praised strength coach Al Johnson in getting the team bigger, stronger and faster. The Bucs also brought in some newcomers to help in key spots.

Like a house, Torbush is starting to see things take shape.

"I think the win over Samford shows how far this program’s come in a year,” he said. “I think it comes with a year of growth and maturity, because it’s a lot different being 17 years old to 19 and 19 to 21. Obviously, we spotted in a couple of guys at key positions that we felt would need some more maturity and experience. Therefore, we had guys like Paul Hunter and Ryan Powers come in and help us get better at certain positions to give our football team a chance to win.”

They won more games than most of those outside the program expected. The road won’t get easier in upcoming seasons with the yearly Southern Conference schedule and other games against programs like Tennessee and Georgia. But, Torbush and his team is excited about playing in a new on-campus stadium next fall. He’s also excited about the next building phase for the Bucs.

“I feel like the foundation is now starting to harden and it’s getting better,” he said. “I’m not sure that anybody can throw much more to these young men that’s already been thrown at them. These guys didn’t have juniors and seniors to tell them how to act when getting beat by 45 points. These guys had to deal with all the difficult moments through each other. I'm so proud of our players for what they've done and what they have gone through this year, because all of it wasn't perfect. All of it wasn't pretty. We had some ups and downs. Had some frustrations and some turmoil, but they stepped forward and because of that this team will continue to improve.”