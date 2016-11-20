Meet Your Neighbor — J.R. Campbell still has love for basketball, students, birdhouses

As strange as it might seem for a guy who coached the Longhorns to two Watauga Conference championships, Campbell never played high school basketball. He was raised on a farm a good distance from the school and winter was the time to grade tobacco instead of practicing jump shots.

But, that experience of not playing the sport he loved still influences him. As principal at Little Milligan Elementary School, he feels empathy for those who aren’t involved in after-school activities.

“You remember your younger days and you remember the good times, but you also remember the things you didn’t get to participate in,” said the 61-year-old Campbell. “I wish every boy and every girl could play sports or do something they like in high school. It bothers me when kids don’t have the opportunities to do the things they like to do. I’ve seen where some of the people who didn’t get to participate in sports, band or whatever, are some of the people who come back and make sure their kids get the opportunities they didn’t in school.”

For Campbell, it was his younger brother, Tim, 12 years his junior, whom he made sure got the opportunity to play high school basketball.

As for his own opportunity, it came in the church leagues and industrial leagues of Carter County on teams coached by his uncle, Bearl. He learned what a serious competitor Bearl was and it rubbed off on J.R., who was so devoted to the game that he would work a graveyard shift at the local factory and then sleep only a few hours afterward so he wouldn’t miss practice.

It seems everything about Campbell, a constant jokester, is unconventional, and the way he went from factory worker to educator is no different.

He was coaching basketball at Little Milligan part-time when the factory where he was working at had a layoff.

The principal of Little Milligan had some friends at the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Johnson City. As a favor, he was taking Campbell there for a job interview.

“On our way there, he was dropping off some books at ETSU,” Campbell recalled. “So, we got out and he went in one door and I went in another. When I walked in, the lady said, ‘Let’s sign you up.’ So the principal came back out and it was getting late about 4:30, and he said ‘You better get over to Coke and fill out the application before they close.’ I told him that I couldn’t, I was starting school tomorrow.”

Campbell was headed down a new career path as his coaching career was just taking off. While at Little Milligan, his teams competed for championships against those led by Carter County’s best elementary and middle school coaches, like John Hopson at Valley Forge, Denny Ensor at Midway and Richard Wilson at Central.

Then came the opportunity he relished, head coach at Johnson County High School. Veteran coach Goose Arnold had just retired and Campbell, with his track record at Little Milligan, was the man chosen to guide the Longhorns program.

“I came in at a bad time,” Campbell said. “These legends like Charlie Bayless, Bobby Snyder, Dickie Warren, Jerry White and the guru at Sullivan North, John McCrary, were still in business. I just took my beatings from all of them and thanked them for bring on the same court with them. But that period when all of them were still coaching, that was a special time for basketball in Northeast Tennessee.”

It was soon a special time for Johnson County as well.

Campbell became as well known for his colorful personality as his success on the court.

One well-traveled story was about the old Watauga Conference jamboree at Sullivan North High School. There were an odd number of teams until Campbell suggested an invitation be extended to Washington College Academy.

He didn’t know a number of tall and talented international players had enrolled at WCA.

“They didn’t get much notoriety and they usually had to hustle for games,” Campbell said. “When we drew who we were going to play, we got Washington College. I didn’t think anything about it. When I saw them and they told me, ‘There is the team you’re playing,’ I thought they were joking me. I thought it was one of the local colleges.

“They had players from all over the world. After they got ahead about 20-4, my players were all looking at me like what do we do? I tried to come up with something, so I said, ‘Look boys, they’ve got players from six countries and we’ve got them from six different communities — Poga, Doe Valley, Pandora, Laurel Bloomery and Shady Valley. Surely, we can stay up with them.’ ”

He loved so many aspects of basketball, especially the relationships with players from the stars like Nathan Jenkins, Jeremy Dunn and Chris Gambill to those who had much smaller roles. But after 11 seasons, it was time to leave Johnson County to become Little Milligan principal.

Coincidentally, brother Tim is also a school principal, now at Daniel Boone High School.

And uncle Bearl, he’s back in school too, retired from his previous career and now the janitor at Little Milligan.

Bearl also started J.R. on another venture, building birdhouses.

“Bearl and I got too old to play basketball,” Campbell said. “It just materialized into 25 years of making birdhouses and meeting people. We made a little money, but it’s more about the people you meet. The last three Tennessee governors — (Ned) McWherter, (Phil) Bredesen and (Bill) Haslam, they’ve all got one of our birdhouses.

“When I was in Mountain City, I got a letter from Governor McWherter that said, ‘J.R., I’m on my way to a business trip to Japan, but the birdhouse is going in my cabin next to the Kentucky line.’ You give somebody a gift card or a T-shirt and they appreciate it. But, you give them a birdhouse and they never forget you.”

Asked if birds actually got in them, he joked, “Sure. We were driving down the road with a birdhouse in back of the truck and some crows followed us about three miles trying to get us to stop.”

He’s constantly joking around, but the principal job, like that of a basketball coach can be stressful at times. Still, Campbell is thankful to have a job he loves.

There are times, however, when he misses those days in the barn grading tobacco and the evenings hollering out instructions on the basketball court.

“Right now when it’s raining, the old tobacco farmers know they need to be in the barn,” Campbell said. “You’re in that barn working in the middle of the night for that reward and it’s the same way for basketball.

“Once you’ve coached it and it’s been a big part of your life, you feel like you need to be somewhere practicing. I guarantee the old coaches like Jerry White, Charlie Bayless, Dickie Warren and Bobby Snyder, they feel like they should be in the gym. The old elementary coaches, they’re looking at their old tennis shoes. They’re thinking we need to be out there working hard for that reward at the end of the season.”

As for the walking miracle of a man comment, Campbell suffered an aneurysm (a ruptured aorta) while in Morristown in 2008. By the time he arrived at Johnson City Medical Center, his wife had been called with the news he had zero chance to live. But, Campbell muttered words when medical personnel thought he was about to mutter his last breaths.

Campbell joked, “The doctor said he tried to declare me dead and I wouldn’t shut up.”

Eight and a half years later, he is still going strong. He remains a positive influence for the kids, whether it’s the star athlete or the everyday student.