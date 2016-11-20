ETSU women overcome slow start to beat Winthrop

East Tennessee State University scrapped and battled until the shots finally started falling.

A strong third-quarter performance was the impetus for ETSU's 62-45 win over Winthrop in a non-conference women's basketball contest Sunday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

ETSU improved to 2-1 on the season while Winthrop slipped to 1-3.

Bucs' head coach Brittney Ezell said her team might have been suffering from the effects of the first game after playing the University of Tennessee.

“I knew we would have some lingering effects from the Tennessee game — the energy and emotion and everything that was involved,” said Ezell. “My fear was we would come out flat, and we did. It's hard to get somebody to refocus when you're coming down from playing one of the top 10 teams in the country. But the kids found a way today when it was hard, and that's important.”

The flatness certainly showed up in 11-of-40 shooting from the field in the first half. And it was pretty evident in the 30-30 halftime deadlock.

But things changed dramatically in the second half. Not only did ETSU cut Winthrop's scoring production in half — the Bucs forced 29 turnovers for the game — it also found a shooting touch. The Bucs were 9 of 18 in the third quarter and 5 of 9 in the final 10 minutes.

“We just got off to a rough start at the beginning,” said Tianna Tarter, who was front and center for the Bucs with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. “Our shots weren't falling, but that doesn't mean anything. We've just got to keep shooting them, and eventually they're going to fall. After halftime we knew we had to pick it up because they had all the energy and we had to bring our energy, too. And the second group helped us out a lot.”

The bench played a key role in building a 38-30 lead before the Eagles answered with five straight [points to make it 38-35 with 4:59 left in the period. Then Kayla Marosites had a five-point response to reopen a multi-possession advantage for the Bucs. It was the start of a 14-0 run, which created a 52-37 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

“I thought there was a lot of energy off the bench,” said Ezell.

Shamauria Bridges added 11 points for ETSU, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers, while Marosites finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Winthrop was led by Erica Williams, who totaled 16 points and three steals.

Next up for ETSU is a home game Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Appalachian State.