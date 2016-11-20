ETSU suffers tough road loss at Wilmington

It turned out to be too big a hole as UNC Wilmington held on for a 68-59 victory in a non-conference game Sunday at Trask Coliseum.

“We didn’t come here to keep it close,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “We came here to win.”

The Bucs (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season thanks, in part, to 20 turnovers and 35.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Seahawks’ press helped them get out to a big lead early in the second half before ETSU began its comeback by pecking away.

When A.J. Merriweather made his only basket of the day with 4:10 left, the Bucs had cut the deficit to 61-56. Instead of building on that momentum, however, turnovers stalled the rally and ETSU scored only three points the rest of the way.

“It was tough,” said ETSU guard T.J. Cromer, who led all scorers with 22 points. “We fought to the end. We gave it all we had. We just came up short. It was definitely a learning experience. For a lot of these guys, this was their first road game as Division I program, so there’s a lot of learning we can do from it.”

Cromer made 8 of 14 shots and it was a good thing he was hitting from outside because the Bucs missed a lot of shots at the rim.

David Burrell, who came into the game having made all 10 of his shots from the field, went 1 for 9 and missed a dunk, one of three slams missed by the Bucs.

“I really thought like we had an advantage at the basket, but we just missed so many shots at the basket and that made it really hard on us,” Forbes said.

The Seahawks were credited with eight blocked shots and held the Bucs to 44.6 percent shooting. ETSU came in shooting 66.1 percent to lead the nation.

“We knew that in order to have a chance to win the game, we had to be really good and solid on the defensive end,” UNC Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts said. “And I thought our guys did a good job of accepting the challenge.”

The Bucs out-rebounded the Seahawks 39-29. Hanner Mosquera-Perea, who scored 10 points, had nine of the rebounds, but only two in the second half.

“When you hold UNC Wilmington to 68 points in their house, you should have a pretty good chance to win,” Forbes said. “We just didn’t get it done today on the offensive end. That was surprising for our team because I really think this is a team that can score.”

One possession midway through the second half summed the Bucs’ day up in a nutshell. They actually got the ball seven times on one trip down the court and came up empty.

UNC Wilmington was called for four fouls during the 46-second possession and ETSU missed three field goal attempts, but got the rebound each time.

It ended when Burrell missed a pair of free throws.

Devontae Cacok led UNC Wilmington (3-0) with 17 points, making 8 of 9 shots. He also blocked four shots. Chris Flemming added 15 points and 11 rebounds, while C.J. Bryce had 13 points and JaQuel Richmond had 12.

The Seahawks only played seven players.

A promising start for the Bucs went to waste when UNC Wilmington put on the press. ETSU turned the ball over four times in the final three minutes of the first half as the Seahawks seized a 35-23 halftime lead.

“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Forbes said. “We prepared for that all week. We were very timid and soft with the ball. Some of that might have been being on the road for the first time.

“We had guys open and we didn’t make the right pass. And then when we did make it, we didn’t finish at the basket.”

UNC Wilmington scored the first six points of the second half to go up 41-23.

Once the Bucs cut the deficit to single digits, Isaac Banks made three baskets to stop the Seahawks from pulling away any farther.

When Merriweather scored on a tough drive, the Bucs were in business, down by only five.

“I think we got too comfortable with our lead and we usually don’t do that,” Cacok said.

The Bucs then turned the ball over twice and Cromer missed the front end of a one-and-one, hindering their chances of coming back. Mosquera-Perea was fouled on a dunk attempt and missed both free throws.

The Bucs return to action the day after Thanksgiving when they play in the Sanford Pentagon Showcase in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They face Milwaukee on Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST, South Dakota State on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Cal-Irvine on Sunday at 1 p.m.

ETSU’s next home game is Dec. 1 when Lees-McRae comes to Freedom Hall. Mister Jennings, perhaps the most popular player in ETSU history, is on Steve Hardin’s staff as an assistant coach at Lees-McRae.