Bucs have a November to remember

The saying made famous by legendary Arkansas coach Frank Broyles and often repeated by former Tennessee coaches Johnny Majors and Phillip Fulmer certainly applies to the East Tennessee State University football team.

For the second straight season, the Bucs ended their year on a high note. On Saturday in their last game scheduled at Kermit Tipton Stadium, the Bucs defeated No. 18 Samford 15-14 on a last-second field goal by J.J. Jerman.

Earlier this month, they lost 21-13 at Mercer against a team which beat them 52-0 the previous season, and defeated Cumberland for a Homecoming victory.

“It was a good way to finish the season,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “To end up with our last two games that we won, that shows the fight, how the players believe in what we’re trying to do and the good job the coaches are doing. Sometimes when you have some losses in a row, a team will quit. This team didn’t have any quit in it. They continued to fight and this win does wonders for us, to beat a top-20 program.”

It was ETSU’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2001.

But in this era of fast-paced football, nicknamed basketball on grass, Torbush and staff used an old-school approach to upset the Bulldogs. They emphasized ball control on offense, not giving up big plays on defense, and special teams coming through with field position and points when needed.

At the end of the game, some in the stands yelled to go for the touchdown, but Torbush decided to run down the clock and put the game on the foot of his young kicker.

“It’s a huge confidence booster,” Jerman said. “I’m only a sophomore and he’s done that twice this year. It makes me feel good that coach has that confidence in me, and I really appreciate that.”

It seems all the young players have gained a true appreciation for Torbush and his staff of veteran coaches.

One-time rivals as head coaches at North Carolina and NC State, Torbush and offensive coordinator Mike O’Cain had the perfect gameplan to keep Samford’s high-powered offense off the field.

They never abandoned the running game, even when they weren’t gaining many yards on the ground. While they netted just 91 rushing yards, it opened up the passing game. The end results were the Bucs had 21 more offensive plays and owned a 23-minute advantage in time of possession.

“One thing I wrote in my notes last week was to run hard,” said quarterback Austin Herink, who had a team-high 19 rushing attempts. “Coach O’Cain had a great plan. Things were just open to make plays and it just clicked for us. Samford has a great defense, but we were able to make some big plays against them.”

On the defensive side, coordinator Billy Taylor had his linemen like Ferguierson Charles, Chris Bouyer and Nasir Player be aggressive and chase after Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges, who netted just 122 yards on 23 pass attempts.

Dylan Weigel, the team’s leading tackler for a second straight season, talked about how the linemen’s ability to get pressure on the quarterback helped out the linebackers and defensive backs.

“Coach Taylor and the other coaches put in a great scheme,” Weigel said. “All the guys, from the line to the defensive backs and linebackers, we were clicking well. We knew we had a great opportunity against a high-tempo offense, and we executed great.”

Torbush added it was a case of everyone on the team — offense, defense and special teams — contributing.

To illustrate that, take a pair of former Elizabethton High School players as examples.

Adam Mullins, the long snapper, was incredibly consistent in getting Jerman in position to make three field goals and also helping punter Marion Watson avoid any blocked punts.

Chad Pritchard, a senior wide receiver playing in his final game, had a crucial 26-yard catch on a 3rd and 25 in the fourth quarter.

They were just a pair who came through for the team when needed.

While the November saying certainly holds true, what the Bucs did in September will likely be remembered for a longer time.

Jerman kicked a 24-yard field goal in overtime to give the Bucs a 20-17 win in the season-opener at Kennesaw State.

Two weeks later, ETSU made a spectacular return to the Southern Conference.

One week after Tennessee and Virginia Tech played at Bristol Motor Speedway in front of the largest crowd ever to see a football game, the ETSU made BMS its home.

The Bucs rallied to defeat Western Carolina 34-31 in front of 13,863 people, the largest crowd ever to see an ETSU football game. Herink said the season as a whole is a testament to the progress made since football’s return.

“It shows that we’ve come a long ways,” Herink said. “We had two big wins at the beginning of the year, had a lull, but came back with some big victories. We aren’t where we need to be, but this shows us that we can get there.”