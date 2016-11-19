Unicoi County rolls over Cherokee

Dylan Putman added 18 points for the Blue Devils, who led 31-19 at the half and maintained a lead the rest of the game.

Ryan Bledsoe had 19 points and Gordon Moncier added 11 for the Chiefs.

Johnson County 71

Mitchell County, N.C. 56

MOUNTAIN CITY — Sean Lewis led a balanced attack with 13 points as the Longhorns got the best of the Mountaineers.

Jordan Edes added 11, while Dawson Snyder and Nathan Arnold scored 10 apiece for Johnson County.

Justin Green was the leading scorer for Mitchell County with 13 points.

Chuckey-Doak 74

Johnson County 65

MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County didn’t come as good in its second game of the day as the Black Knights’ Devin Jennings torched them for 23 points.

Jacob Willett cashed in a 19-point effort and Carter Maupin finished with 13.

Bud Icenhour had 18 for Johnson County, which had Jordan Edes with 17 and Sean Lewis with 13 points.

Cloudland 61

Princeton Hall, N.C. 56

MOUNTAIN CITY — Brinkley Mull totaled 16 points to lead the Highlanders to a victory in the Johnson County Hall of Champions Invitational.

Jason Potter contributed 13 and Robert Leeper had 11 for the boys from Roan Mountain.

Cloudland 59

Tri-Cities Christian 50

BLUFF CITY — Robert Leeper scored a career-best 26 points and the Highlanders bested the Eagles.

Brinkley Mull added eight. Tri-Cities was led by Adam Rosebaum with 17 points and Seth Beeler with 15.

Sullivan East 76

Tri-Cities Christian 32

BLUFF CITY — Gavin Grubb showed why he’s considered one of the most dynamic players in Northeast Tennessee with a 26-point effort for the Patriots.

Aaron Frye, quarterback of the East football team, showed off his basketball skills and finished with seven points. Adam Rosenbaum scored 12 and Seth Beeler added 10 for the Eagles.

Sullivan East 58

South Greene 37

BLUFF CITY — It was a second big game for Gavin Grubb, who led the Patriots with 20 points.

The scoring was spread out behind him with Micah Ellison accounting for seven points, and Jordan Hicks and Mason Johnson each scoring six points.

The Rebels’ Jake Standridge led all scorers with 25 points.

Providence Academy 43

Hampton Park, S.C. 36

Alex Bradford got the Knights’ day off in style with a game-high 17 points.

Isaiah Owens added 11 points on a day when the Providence defense limited Hampton Park to just 12 points in the first half and 19 through three quarters.

Providence Academy 60

J. Frank White Academy 45

Three players hit double figures for the Knights, led by Alex Bradford with 18 points, in their second game on Saturday.

Freshman Colby Backus came off the bench to score 15 points and Cameron Patterson ended with 10 points.

Jake Gross and Spencer Holt each tallied 14 in a losing effort for J. Frank White.

Girls basketball

Daniel Boone 48

Greeneville 42

Macie Culbertson scored 12 points as the Lady’ Blazers rallied in the final quarter to down the Lady Devils.

Jaycee Jenkins hit double digits with 10 points, while Sydney Pearce scored eight.

Sydney Lollar led Greeneville’s efforts with 19 points.

South Greene 63

Daniel Boone 49

The Lady ’Blazers found tough sledding against the defending Class A state champion Lady Rebels.

Taylor Lamb picked up where she left off last season with a 20-point performance, followed by Braelyn Wykle with 18 points.

Jaycee Jenkins was the top scorer for Boone with 14 points and Bailey Carmichel chimed in with a dozen.

Tennessee High 64

Sevier County 49

SEVIERVILLE— Makayla Richards paced the Lady Vikings with 17 points in their win over the Smoky Bears on Saturday.

Autumn Lahr netted a dozen and Erin Walker added 11. Aisliwin McElhany had 12 points to lead Sevier County.

Northview Academy 58

Tennessee High 54

SEVIERVILLE — Erin Walker scored 24 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Vikings to beat a Northview squad coached by former ETSU guard Brooke Wilhoit.

Kaitlyn Strange was the high scorer for the Lady Cougars with 18 points. Taylor Cotnen-Bradson and Ashton Funderburg ended with 15 and 14 respectively.

Sullivan East 63

Cloudland 57

BLUFF CITY — Alyssa Hare posted a 20-point effort as the Lady Patriots earned a hard-fought win over the Lady ’Landers.

Megan Addison finished with 11 for East. Shian Strickland had 19 and Lisa Ellis totaled 17 to lead Cloudland.

Providence Academy 46

J. Frank White Academy 19

Maddie Runnells was living the American Dream with 12 points and teammate Lane Whitman matched her total in the Lady Knights’ victory.

Unicoi County 39

Cherokee 36

ERWIN — Halie Padgett had 18 points to lead the Lady Devils over the Lady Chiefs.

Kennedy King came through with 11 points, while Neelee Griffith finished with eight rebounds and four assists.

Brittany Nelson had 12 points and Kennedy Cowan contributed 10 in the Cherokee loss.