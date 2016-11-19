Science Hill opens at home with split

The Hilltoppers defeated Morristown East 61-47 in the nightcap after losing to Grainger 66-50 earlier in the day.

Nate Jackson led the way for Science Hill with 15 points in the Hilltoppers’ win over the Hurricanes. Colby Martin and Bowden Lyon each added 13-point efforts as the ’Toppers had Holden Hensley in the game after the guard missed the first game.

“We got Hensley back in the lineup and that helped us offensively,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “We shared the ball well and we will do that with this group. We just weren’t in a rhythm and weren’t as efficient as normal. But, we made some shots in that second game. It’s early and for some of the guys, it’s the first week we’ve had them out of football. We have to continue to work and get better.”

They did get better by racing out to a 21-13 lead at the end of one quarter and taking a 35-28 lead into halftime.

Hensley added six points, while Jordan Connor paced Morristown East with 13 points.

Grainger 66

Science Hill 50

The Grizzlies came out roaring, scoring the game’s first six points, and led start to finish against the Hilltoppers in the early game.

Science Hill didn’t get on the scoreboard until 3:23 was left in the first quarter on a free throw by Nakiya Smith.

Grainger led just 12-9 at the end of one quarter, but had pulled out to a 32-17 lead at the half.

Science Hill came out and scored the first four points of the third quarter, but Grainger had the lead up to 51-36 at the end of the htird quarter.

The Hilltoppers had one last rally in the fourth quarter, taking a 17-point lead down to seven. Again, Grainger pulled away.

Justin Warner and Dalton Conn each scored 13 points for the Grizzlies, who also got 1 from Marquice Fifield.

Colby Martin led Science Hill with 17 points and Tripp Povlich finished iwth 11.

Science Hill (girls) 81

Chuckey-Doak 45

Kaitlyn Phillips scored 15 points to lead four Lady ’Toppers in double figures in the opening game of the day.

Alasisa Smith added a dozen points, while Symantha Fugate tallied 11 and Aliyana Hill ended with 10.

Maddie Ratner barley missed double digits with eight points.

Science Hill led just 39-27 over the Lady Knights at the half before pulling away over the final two quarters.

“We played well today,” Lady ’Toppers coach Scottie Whaley said. “We played a lot of kids and they’ve been unselfish and have shared the basketball really well. We’ve gone back to more of a pressing and trapping style of play and we played 12 kids today.

Katie Tipton scored 14 and Brittany Ramsey added eight to lead Chuckey-Doak.