Science Hill opens season with a pair of wins

The Hilltoppers defeated South Greene 78-40 in an early evening contest before coming back to beat the homestanding Longhorns 76-55 in the nightcap.

Jaylan Adams and Tate Wheeler scored 11 points each to lead Science Hill in the win over the Rebels.

Bowden Lyon and Tripp Povlich also finished in double figures with 10 points apiece as Science Hill raced out to a 46-21 halftime lead.

Showing balance, Nate Jackson added nine points for the Hilltoppers, while Jake Standridge paced South Greene with 17 points.

Johnson County provided more opposition in the second game as Bud Icenhour tallied a game-high 22 points.

Science Hill led 35-24 at the half, but didn’t truly put the game away until late. It was a seven-point game early in the fourth quarter.

Wheeler paced the ’Toppers with 20 points, followed by Martin with 19.

Again, it was a balanced attack with 15 points from Holden Hensley and 14 from Lyon.

Austin Houser and Sean Lewis each scored eight points for the Longhorns, who got seven points from Nathan Arnold.

Johnson County 84

Princeton Hall, N.C. 67

MOUNTAIN CITY — Dawson Snyder scored a team-high 17 points as the Longhorns bounced back to defeat the Charlotte-based team.

Nathan Arnold came through with 13 points and six rebounds, while Austin Houser had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jordan Edes and Blake Atwood also had 10 points each for Johnson County.

Tyler Jacobs scored a game-high 35, which included eight baskets behind the 3-point line, to lead Princeton.

Unaka 90

Washburn 58

WASHBURN — Kyler Lewis poured in 34 points to lead the Rangers to a convincing win over the Pirates.

John Ramsey tallied 17 and Austin Beauprez added 16 in the Unaka victory.

It was the second game this week which Lewis scored 30-plus points. Lewis had 32 points and Beauprez finished with 16 points in an 80-70 loss to Volunteer.

Lewis had 21 and Ramsey added 17 in a loss to Sullivan East which was the season opener.

Girls basketball

University High 92

Berean Christian 6

KNOXVILLE — The Lady Bucs were up 34-2 at the end of one quarter and 54-4 at the half in the beatdown of the Lady Eagles.

Courtney Hensley was the high scorer with 20 points, while point guard Terka Sadilova finished with 16.

Three more hit double digits as Gracie Crabtree posted 12 points, Annika Oiler scored 11 and Sarah Fisher finished with 10.

University High improved to 2-0 on the year after a 56-41 victory over Hancock County on Thursday.

Providence Academy 55

Hampton Park, S.C. 16

Lane Whitman had a 15-point effort and Maddie Runnells contributed 14 as the Lady Knights rolled over their opponents from Greenville, S.C.

Providence spread out its scoring with eight points for Caroline Sheffield and seven each for Courtney Stover and Julia Miller.

Football

South-Doyle 41

Morristown West 34

KNOXVILLE — The Cherokees rallied from two scores down in the second half to beat the Trojans in the Region 1-5A quarterfinals.

West’s Parker Gair tied the game on a 27-yard field goal with less than six minutes left, but South-Doyle scored on a deflected pass for a long touchdown on the next possession for the final score.

Daymion Blevins ran for two first-half touchdowns and went over 2,000 yards for the season in the first half. Quarterback John Foreback scored on a 20-yard run and accounted for another touchdown on a 58-yard pass to Jacob Metler.

But after scoring 28 points in the first half, a pair of Gair field goals were the only Trojan scores in the second half.