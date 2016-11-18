Boone overpowers North

The two guards scored 17 points apiece in Boone’s 59-37 win over Sullivan North on Friday night at Bobby Snyder Gym. The home-opening victory came just one night after Heglar scored 28 and Rigsby netted 27 in a 73-47 win at Morristown East to open the season.

“We’ve had strong guard play so far,” Daniel Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We have three or four guys, who can both handle the ball and shoot the ball. We didn’t shoot well today from the 3-point line, but I know we will hit some.”

Heglar hit six shots behind the 3-point arc at Morristown and he hit three more on Friday night.

The guards were able to get open shots in large part because the unselfish play of those on the interior.

Evan Scanlen had nine points, five rebounds and five assists. Gunnar Norris added eight points and Justin Turner powered his way to six.

It came on the heels of Scanlen posting seven points and 10 rebounds and four assists, and Jayden Stevens dishing out six assists in the season-opener.

“We had 18 assists last night and this is an unselfish group,” Brown said. “They know who the scorers are, and they will make the extra pass trying to get those looks.”

They also made the extra shift on the defensive end. Tyler Arnold scored 17 points and Matt Burk finished with 10 to lead the Golden Raiders.

But Boone controlled the action from the tip. The ’Blazers led 17-5 at the end of one quarter and 28-10 at the half. They pushed the lead out to 55-24 in the third quarter before slowing down the pace in the fourth.

“We’ve been making an emphasis on defense and I like where we’ve been these first two games,” Brown said. “We held them to 10 points in the first half and they’re trying to be committed to what we’re teaching them. They understand for us to win games, they have to lock guys up.”