State-title dreams at stake for Elizabethton

Part of it is the opponent. Alcoa has 14 state championships, nine coming in the past 12 years. The other angle is a game between the No. 1-ranked team and the No. 4-ranked team, Elizabethton, that just eliminated No. 3 CAK.

“It feels like a state championship,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten of the TSSAA Class 3A quarterfinal contest. “That’s what we tell our kids, ‘You want to know what it’s like to play in a state championship? Well, here it is.’ This is as big as it gets.”

ALCOA (2004-present) Record 170-18 State titles 9 Losses Maryville 2004-08, 2011-16 Christian Academy of Knoxville 2011, 2011*, 2012* Christ Presbyterian Academy 2014* Austin-East 2011 Greeneville 2011 Knox Fulton 2006 * — indicates postseason loss Last postseason loss to public school Loudon in 1999

ELIZABETHTON (2004-present) Record 103-53 State quarterfinals 5 State semifinals 3 10-win seasons 5 Postseason record 16-10 Postseason under Shawn Witten 14-8 Record vs. Alcoa 0-2 Alcoa 55, Elizabethton 7 2010 Alcoa 34, Elizabethton 7 2009 Longest winning streak 11 games* * — current, and tied for 2012 school record

The teams will meet Friday night at 7 o’clock on Alcoa’s field. Elizabethton (11-1) enters as the underdog against the Tornadoes (11-1), but that title can be overused, said Witten.

“I’ve never been a guy in sports who believes in being the underdog,” said Witten. “There are so many upsets. I think you just prepare and understand what the game plan is, and you attack. At this point, anything can happen.”

Alcoa has earned its stripes this season with a dynamic offense, led by quarterback Jalen Myers. He has thrown for 860 yards with eight touchdowns while rushing for 533 yards and 10 scores. Colton Wright (1,028 yards, 14 scores) leads the rushing attack.

Another big-time threat is Class 3A Mr. Football finalist Tykee Kellogg, who has 34 catches for 688 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Alcoa is always known for their running ability, power, strength and physicality,” said Witten. “But with that receiver, they are throwing the ball down the field and getting him the ball in the passing game.

“And traditionally they’ve been under center, but with the quarterback being a dual threat they are doing the same stuff both under and shotgun.”

Malik Salter is another key player in the ground game along with Taylen McNear.

Witten said he believes the Cyclones have seen similar type offensive players this season.

“I don’t think they have a back bigger than (Science Hill’s) King Russell, or a quarterback who is more of a dual threat than (Science Hill’s) Jaylan Adams,” said Witten. “I have a hard time believing they could be more physical or more talented or have more speed than Science Hill.”

Defensively, linebacker Jack Warwick was a Mr. Football semifinalist for the Tornadoes.

Elizabethton counters with a defensive line led by Cameron Coleman and Johnny Ray Woodby, a rock-solid offensive line, the running of Jacob Turner, the receiving skills of Conner Johnson, and the play-making ability of quarterback Corey Russell — who has accounted for over 2,700 yards this season.

Witten said Alcoa will make it difficult to rack up big plays.

“They are very disciplined on defense,” said Witten. “They make you have to sustain drives, and they’re never out of position. You have to put some plays together.”

Witten said Elizabethton’s performance in the Red Zone could be a deciding factor.

“Our Red Zone offense will be really critical,” said Witten. “We have to be able to capitalize and get some points.”

Two things stand out in Witten’s mind as keys to victory.

“One is our tackling,” he said. “We really have to swarm to the football from the linebacker and secondary positions. And the next thing is special teams play: kickoff coverage, field position, punting. They have dynamic playmakers in those phases, like we do with Corey.”

And focus fits into the picture as well.

“It will take an unbelievable effort, and pinpoint focus as well,” said Witten. “It will take great desire and a will to win.

“It seemed like Friday against CAK we were having a lot of fun out there. Guys were flying around and making plays. It didn’t matter who made the play, it was more about the final result. Guys are having fun, and this is a great opportunity for us.”