Roadrunners, Harper present serious challenge for Happy Valley

The Roadrunners’ 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior has accumulated 3,352 yards of offense and accounted for 46 touchdowns with 38 passing and eight rushing. He will lead Austin-East (11-1) into a TSSAA Class 2A state quarterfinal contest against Happy Valley (11-1) on Friday night in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock.

“Harper is a Mr. Football finalist for a reason,” said Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett. “He is a game changer. His ability to get outside of the pocket really puts a strain on your edges as well as forcing the secondary to cover their tremendous receivers for a longer period of time.

“He forces you to stay disciplined and use great techniques in trying to defend him and their offense. Also, he is a load to bring down once you do get to him. He can not only make you miss in the open field, but also physically punish you. It is critical we are great tacklers with him and their other skill players.”

Hampton knows all of those things about Harper. In last week’s 74-50 loss to Austin-East, the Bulldogs watched Harper complete 9 of 14 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 88 yards on eight carries and four scores.

Making matters worse for Happy Valley’s defense is Gedarian Mobley. He carried nine times for 191 yards and two scores against Hampton. Running back Shannon Cozart Jr. also hit the 100-yard mark on just three carries. Receiver Kashif Warren had 138 yards receiving to go over 1,000 for the season.

Austin-East had 624 yards of offense against Hampton, and a whopping 775 all-purpose yards.

This is Happy Valley’s challenge, and Jarrett said the Warriors must meet it with more than just defense.

“We must execute all three phases of the game,” he said. “We must eliminate the big play. We must make them sustain drives, and force them to punt.

“When we have the ball, we must eliminate turnovers, maintain possession, and finish drives with touchdowns. We must win the kicking game, and keep them from scoring in the return game, which they have done consistently.”

Indeed, the Roadrunners have scored in every manner this season. They have returned three fumbles, four interceptions, two punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns. That’s an average of one non-offensive score per game.

Plus, Happy Valley must do all of this on Austin-East’s field.

“Our kids are excited to travel to A-E and compete,” said Jarrett. “I don’t think for a second that the experience will overwhelm them. I know it’s a tough place to play, but we look forward to competing.”

Happy Valley, which is in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1997, will counter A-E’s attack with defensive standouts like Austin Hicks, Skyler Hyatt, Chris Young, Dylan Townsend, Landon Morefield, Dustun Sams, Seth Chesser and Sam Blevins.

On offense, some of the key contributors have been quarterback Sage Haun, Dylan Street, Sams, Hicks and Brayden Sams.