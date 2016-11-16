Warriors not overwhelmed when looking at Austin-East

But certainly the Roadrunners are a moving target.

“I wouldn’t say it is a giant mountain,” said Warriors’ head football coach Jason Jarrett. “Our kids are playing with a ton of confidence right now. We feel our kids can compete with anyone, and our team is looking forward to playing a great team like Austin-East.”

Still, Jarrett said he knows the elephant in the room isn’t a slow moving beast. By definition, a roadrunner is a slender fast-running bird. Tackling such a creature is quite the challenge, and one the Warriors will face come Friday night in Knoxville in a Class 2A state quarterfinal contest.

“Obviously their speed is the first thing that jumps out at you,” said Jarrett. “But we have pretty good team speed as well.”

Eyes must have been wide open when the Warriors watched the film of the Roadrunners against Hampton last week. Austin-East put up 74 points on a team the Warriors managed only 17 against.

“They are scoring on film in about an average of three plays,” said Jarrett.

But then again, Hampton ran up more points against the Roadrunners than any other team this season. In fact, the Bulldogs scored 37 more points against Austin-East than Knox Fulton did. Yes Fulton, as in the new favorite to win the Class 4A state title after its upset win over Knox Catholic.

One thing about Austin-East is the tradition at the state level hasn’t been there in recent years. The last time Austin-East made the semifinals was in 2011, where it lost 35-27 to Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Roadrunners’ last state title came in 2001.

Prior to that, Austin-East was Class AA runner-up in 1987 after winning state titles in 1986 and 1983 and finishing runner-up in 1985.

Happy Valley’s last state semifinal opportunity came in 1987. But this is a different Warriors’ team. Happy Valley set the stage for a good season with its strong finish in 2015. The Warriors won six of their last eight regular season games before missing out on a playoff victory in the final seconds against Rockwood.

This year, meeting Rockwood again, the Warriors never had a doubt in a 48-3 victory. They followed it up with a very impressive 24-7 victory over Grace Christian last week.

Perhaps one thing that doesn’t look so good for the Warriors is comparative scores. Austin-East beat Gatlinburg-Pittman 47-21, and the Warriors lost, 25-22. The Roadrunners beat Hampton 74-50, and the Warriors won 17-16 on a last-second field goal. A-E crushed Grace Christian 48-7, and Happy Valley won by less than half of that margin.

The only flip was Rockwood where A-E won 40-0 and Happy Valley’s victory was by 45 points.

Austin-East still has that shining-star win over Fulton, 20-13, back on Sept. 9. But that was September, and this is November. And the stakes are much higher.

The winner will probably have to play Marion County, on the road, in the semifinals. And then Memphis Trezevant likely awaits in the state-title game.

Happy Valley is definitely in the conversation. Can the Warriors’ voice be heard?