Pro wrestling's Big Van Vader says he has 2 years to live

Vader made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday . He says his wrestling and football careers are to blame.

Vader, whose real name is Leon White, was an All-American at the University of Colorado before being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1978. He took up wrestling after being forced into early retirement from football due to an injury.

He went on to win the championship belt in World Championship Wrestling and later grappled for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Vader was known in the ring for his catchphrase, “It’s Vader Time.”