ETSU ready for Hokies in NCAA soccer

ETSU plays at Virginia Tech in the opening round on Thursday. Gametime is 6 p.m. in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Bucs (12-4-3) received one of 24 at-large bids into the 48-team field. It will be their third appearance in the NCAA tournament.

The two teams have played twice, with ETSU picking up a win and a tie. They have met numerous times in preseason exhibition games as well.

Virginia Tech comes in 10-4-4 and was ranked as high as 15th in the country, but the Hokies have won just once in their last six games.

“This is going to be a fun matchup," ETSU coach Bo Oshoniyi said. "It is a common opponent for us because we play them every preseason and every spring, so we know each other quite well. We went up there several times where we have won some and they have also won some. I think, overall, it’ll be a great matchup of two teams that are very familiar with each other. We are excited to get up there and get a win."

The Bucs were the Southern Conference regular-season champions. Oshoniyi was the conference's coach of the year and Jonny Sutherland was the goalkeeper of the year. Fletcher Ekern, a junior forward from Knoxville, leads the Bucs with nine goals and 20 points. He has 20 goals in his career.

“It’s huge to receive an at-large bid," Oshoniyi said. "Not only for our team but also for the program and the university. It’s the first time in soccer’s history, and it has been a long time in the university’s side as well. I think it’s something the boys can be proud of. It is tough for mid-majors and small schools to get an at-large bid, so the fact the guys were able to get that this season is huge."

One reason the Bucs earned the bid was their 1-0 victory over North Carolina, which was ranked No. 1 at the time. ETSU's RPI ranking is 23. Virginia Tech's is 33rd.

Marcelo Acuna is Virginia Tech's leading scorer with nine goals and 20 points.

Thursday's winner plays at Charlotte on Sunday.

Mercer won the SoCon tournament and the league's automatic NCAA bid by beating ETSU in penalty kicks after a scoreless tie. The Bears open against South Carolina.

This is the fourth time the Southern Conference has had two teams in the NCAA field.