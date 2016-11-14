Witten says Cyclones are prepared for Alcoa challenge

First, the Cyclones are probably in the best overall position they've ever been for a playoff game against the Tornadoes.

However, Alcoa has one of the best offenses in the state regardless of classification.

But in terms of preparation, Elizabethton has done pretty much everything it could do for Friday's Class 3A game. It actually started way back in the spring. Cyclones' head coach Shawn Witten took his team to Alcoa for a spring scrimmage, and Elizabethton held its own.

"That was one of the best decisions we've made," said Witten. "We did it because of our returning offensive and defensive lines. We got a taste of it. A lot of times you have to get past that intimidation factor and that name."

Elizabethton didn't have its track athletes or baseball players, but Alcoa was likely missing some key personnel as well.

"The more times you see those teams, it gives you a better chance to bust through," said Witten.

Elizabethton has hard evidence for that comment. The Cyclones saw CAK enough times to finally solve the Warriors  preventing CAK from meeting Alcoa in the postseason after 11 straight years of matchups. And Elizabethton's 45-13 win was a similar score to Alcoa's 45-0 whipping of CAK in the regular season finale.

All in all, Witten said there's no question his team is best suited for a real shot at Alcoa. Over the last 20 years, Elizabethton has faced seven giant postseason challenges at or near this stage. Three times the Cyclones came close in the semifinals (44-34 to CAK in 2012, 20-17 to Knox Central in 1999, and 20-16 to Maryville in 1998). On four other occasions, the Cyclones weren't all that close as they lost to CAK in 2015, Alcoa in 2010, Alcoa in 2009 and Maryville in 1997.

Witten said he believes this game can be much closer to the competitive ones.

"With our playmaking ability and being able to play a complete game  hitting, tackling, effort and when we've made a few mistakes we've been able to bounce back  we feel as strong as we've ever been," he said. "We didn't peak too early. Our defense has been strong all the way, and our offense has gotten better each week."

Elizabethton is actually going to have a size advantage over the Tornadoes this time around, which is an area Alcoa exploited in the previous two postseason meetings.

"We're probably bigger than them all around," said Witten. "Our line outmatches them size-wise on both sides of the ball. We played Daniel Boone, which has a bigger offensive line than Alcoa, and Science Hill is the same way. CAK is bigger than Alcoa.

"In the past they might have had nine or 10 Johnny Ray (Woodby)-type players. You were undersized and outmanned against them. This year they may have guys with Johnny Ray motors, but not from a size standpoint."

But Witten did acknowledge the key factor that will be in Alcoa's favor, and it's one big reason why the Tornadoes are so good: speed.

"This year Alcoa is a little smaller, but very quick," said Witten. "They have the speed to make a lot of plays. And they have the ability with enough closing speed to not let you get big gains."

Making big plays and limiting big plays is a tough combination to beat. The Tornadoes had plays of 57, 59 and 99 yards in the second-round win over Scott.

Alcoa boasts a pair of TSSAA Mr. Football finalists in linebacker Jack Warwick and receiver Tykee Kellogg.

Now it all comes down to a week of practice, and a couple of hours on Friday night. The winner takes a giant step toward Cookeville, which has basically become Alcoa's second home. The Tornadoes have earned nine state titles in the last 12 years.

— — —

Daniel Boone has enjoyed a lot of athletic success, and the Trailblazers earned a different kind of win recently.

The high school was chosen as an A.F. Bridges finalist in Class AAA for the 2015-16 school year. The award recognizes schools who strive for a particular code of conduct. The program is called "Just Do What's Right." The schools receiving the honor have no reported unsportsmanlike conduct incidents during the 2015-2016 seasons from players, coaches or fans. Schools are nominated by officials and-or opponents they compete against.

"To be recognized by an official body such as TSSAA is always an honor, especially when you are nominated by local officials associations and member schools," said Boone athletic director Danny Good. "It is humbling in today's world.

"We are competing for championships against each other  and doing it at a high level with sportsmanship, integrity and class is what you strive for as an athletic department. Our kids, coaches and community should be proud of this accomplishment. It shows our administration and staffs are leading by example and our kids are carrying out the standard we are trying to set."

Also, the Region 1-5A sportsmanship award for football was given to Daniel Boone and head coach Jeremy Jenkins.

— — —

Third-round football playoff odds

Class 6A

Maryville even against Murfreesboro Oakland

Class 3A

Alcoa by 14 over Elizabethton

Class 2A

Austin-East by 14 over Happy Valley

— — —

College signings

Science Hill girls cross country

Casey Miller will make it official Thursday with The Citadel. The ceremony is at the Hilltoppers' gym at 3 p.m.

Tennessee High athletics

Tennessee High will hold three signings Wednesday. Chad Couch will play golf at King University while Nick Wishon will play baseball at the Bristol school.

Also, Jacob Marshall will make it official with Chattanooga in tennis. All ceremonies are set for 2:45 p.m. at the high school.

David Crockett athletics

Addyson Rowe made it official with Marshall University for volleyball and track.