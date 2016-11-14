ETSU women set to host Lady Vols

Tennessee is coming to Johnson City for the first time since 1981 to take on the Bucs (1-0) tonight at 7 p.m. at the Mini Dome.

ETSU coach Brittney Ezell talked about what it means to have the No. 13-ranked Lady Vols (2-0) come to town.

“It’s a great way to continue to energize our program,” Ezell said. “We’ve been on an upward trajectory in growing the program with revenue, exposure, community engagement and attendance. This is just the next step, a great way to thank our fans and give them the games they want.”

The Bucs gave what Ezell called a “gutsy” showing last year when the teams met in Knoxville. Although the Lady Vols eventually pulled away for an 85-49 victory, ETSU led the game in the second quarter.

But, the Bucs played that game without leading scorer Tianna Tarter, who was suffering from a concussion, and with Shamauria Bridges, who was battling both sickness and injury.

Bridges defined the “gutsy” effort with 21 points. Now, both guards and top post player Raven Dean are healthy and raring to go.

“We were injury prone last year, playing without Tianna and Raven,” Ezell said. “We had our third-string point guard Mendy McNeese in and she ended up breaking her ankle. We were down nine at the half, but they pressed us the whole game and there wasn’t much we could do. But, I love how our kids competed. That’s been a staple of our program no matter who the opponent is.”

That was true last Friday, when ETSU took a 68-59 victory over Butler from the Big East Conference. Tarter led the way with 24 points and Bridges finished with 23. The Bucs also got nine rebounds from Malloree Schurr, who like her teammates showed one of the qualities which Ezell values.

“I liked our toughness,” she said. “I thought we battled through some adversity, not getting calls on the road. The shots weren’t falling, but we still found a way to win and showed a lot of guts.”

They will need an even gutsier effort to slow Lady Vols junior guard Diamond DeShields who scored a game-high 31 points against ETSU last year. Some of the Tennessee folks have joked that Diamond is a coach’s best friend, although Ezell commented, “She’s the UT coaches’ best friend and the rest of the world’s nightmare.”

Ezell called DeShields a unique talent, comparing her to former Lady Vols greats Chamique Holdsclaw and Candace Parker.

An even tougher matchup might be Mercedes Russell a 6-foot-6 junior center, who is averaging 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds through the first two games.

“She’s just more physical and has more confidence than in the past,” Tennessee coach Holly Warlick said. “We are going to try to get her the ball, she’s 6’6” and she’s a big frame and she’s a big target, great hands and one of the smartest players on our team. If she could, I think she would be a great point guard because she knows everything about the game, where we should be and what we should do.”

But, Ezell has more concerns than just Russell and DeShields. The size of the entire Lady Vols starting lineup creates matchup problems.

“If you look at their starting five, they go 5-11, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4, 6-6,” Ezell said. “That’s a formidable lineup for a men’s program. We’ve got our hands full with rebounding and keeping them out of the paint, but I like the way our kids are preparing. They know it’s a big challenge ahead, but they’re embracing the moment.”

———

NOTES: The Bucs are looking to surpass the program’s all-time record for attendance (4,092) set on Jan. 24, 2012 when ETSU hosted LSU. To help alleviate lines at the ticket booths, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early, especially if they are expecting to purchase tickets at the door.

The will-call tent will be located at the base of the Dome’s west ramp, and parking will be available in Lot 21, Lot 22 and the new parking garage just west of the Dome.

Handicapped parking will be located in the lot located between the Dome and Warf-Pickel Hall, near the will-call tent.

Tickets are still available and fans are encouraged to order on-line at ETSUBucs.com. Fans can also call 439-3878.