ETSU routs Detroit-Mercy

Cromer scored a career-high 27 points and East Tennessee State University came close to a school-record shooting performance to hand Detroit Mercy a 107-78 defeat Monday night in a non-conference basketball game at Freedom Hall.

The Bucs (2-0) shot 68.3 percent from the field, and had a chance at the school record of 68.8 before two late misses.

“I told you guys scoring wouldn’t be a problem for us,” said ETSU coach Steve Forbes, who was still less than pleased with his team’s defense.

Cromer made 10 of 15 shots and led the team with six assists.

“We wore them down with defense and like coach says, our strength is in our numbers,” Cromer said. “We used our numbers to wear them down.”

Much like in the season-opening victory over Fordham, the Bucs took a double-digit lead into halftime and pulled away in the second half.

Desonta Bradford broke it open with back-to-back dunks. First, the junior point guard drove the baseline and put down a tomahawk slam that almost brought the house down. Moments later, he got another dunk after a steal.

Devontavius Payne then hit a high arching 3-pointer and suddenly ETSU was up 77-62.

Bradford finished with only nine points, but his back-to-back big plays ignited the Bucs. In the blink of an eye, they increased their lead to 29 with 4:27 left.

“I was on him all game long,” Forbes said of Bradford. “I’ve got high expectations for him. Sometimes Desonta doesn’t have them for himself. He’s got to come and be consistent to be an all-league level player, and I didn’t think he was tonight. He was kind of out there for a while and then he turned it on.”

The Bucs reached the 100-point mark with 3:18 left in the game on a pullback jumper from Payne, who finished with 18 points. Payne was 3 for 5 on 3-pointers.

Isaac Banks had his second consecutive perfect shooting game. The 6-foot-8 senior went 6 for 6 from the field and scored 12 points. He is 11 for 11 so far this season.

“Coach gives me the opportunity to go out there and play hard so that’s what I do every time I touch the ball,” Banks said. “We have great guard play and they put us in great position to make shots.”

Hanner Mosquera-Perea scored 10 points and had four blocked shots for the second game in a row.

ETSU out-rebounded the Titans 42-23, and it was a team effort. Nobody had more than A.J. Merriweather’s seven rebounds. Eight players had at least four.

“We shot 68 percent from the field,” Forbes said. “That’s not going to be an issue, but we have to defend to be special.”

Julian Walters gave the Bucs a brief spark with two 3-pointers. David Burrell, the star of the opening win against Fordham, scored just four points.

Detroit Mercy (1-1) was led by Josh McFolley, whose 25 points included a 7-for-9 performance from 3-point range. Jarod Williams added 16 points for the Titans.

ETSU freshman point guard Jason Williams didn’t get a chance to face his hometown university. The Detroit native didn’t dress for the game after suffering an undisclosed injury in Friday night’s opener.

The Bucs return to action Sunday with their first road game at UNC Wilmington, a team that beat them 94-73 at Freedom Hall last season.