Pioneers of women's game ready for Tuesday matchup

It was a milestone in two ways when Shelton coached the East Tennessee State University women’s basketball team to a 62-56 victory over the University of Tennessee inside Brooks Gym on Feb. 12, 1970.

Not only was it a win over Tennessee, it was also Shelton’s birthday. But, the game certainly wasn’t what modern fans might envision as a women’s game inside Brooks. Back in those days, the women played in the auxiliary gym in the basement.

Shelton didn’t know how Tennessee coach Joan Cronan would react when she asked if the Lady Vols would come to town and play downstairs.

“I told her we were going to be in the little gym and she said, ‘That doesn’t matter as long as we’re playing basketball,’ ” Shelton recalled. “We would literally have to put our foot against the wall to inbound the ball. Just forget trying to make a layup because if you were flying in to make a layup, you were going to hit the wall like a Roadrunner cartoon. But, we had a great time and we beat them at Brooks.”

Shelton, who later became ETSU’s associate athletic director, and Cronan, then coach of the Lady Vols, both remembered a little more than a dozen people being in attendance for that game.

“I remember that small gym. I think we had to put our foot on the wall just to pass the ball in,” Cronan said. “But, we had good players with great hearts. I guess what I remembered the most was it was competitive. We cared about each other and we wanted to support each other. Janice Shelton has been one of the best administrators I know to be a leader and support women.”

The admiration is mutual and these two pioneers of the game met in Johnson City last Thursday to help promote Tuesday’s game between Tennessee and ETSU inside the much more spacious Mini Dome.

It’s the first time the programs will meet in Johnson City since 1981, and the game is expected to set a new attendance record for ETSU women’s basketball.

To get to that point, however, Cronan said you had to start in the basement.

“The journey of women’s basketball really started here,” Cronan said. “It’s been fun to watch it expand. We would start with 16 people at a game and now we have 16,000. It’s always important to lay a foundation and the rivalry here in the state of Tennessee helped lay a foundation for women’s basketball.”

She gets no argument from current ETSU women’s coach Brittney Ezell. She feels the game’s pioneers paved the way for Ezell to become a two-sport star (basketball and softball) at Alabama and later to become a head coach at Belmont and ETSU.

“Dr. Shelton and Joan Cronan, we’re standing on their shoulders,” Ezell said. “Any amount of success we have, the scholarships we’re able to provide, the venues we’re able to play in, without them, we couldn’t have done it.”

Cronan coached the Lady Vols from 1968-70 before moving to the College of Charleston for 12 seasons. She came back to Tennessee in 1983 in an administrative role.

It’s where she’s best known as the long time women’s director of athletics, and for her working relationship with Pat Summitt, who became the winningest coach in Division I basketball history (men or women) with 1,098 victories.

Shelton, who first recalled seeing Summitt, then Pat Head, as a player for coach Betty Giles’ UT-Martin team, admired the working relationship between Cronan and Summitt. Cronan concentrated on the administrative work to give Summitt more of an opportunity to focus on basketball.

With that opportunity, Summitt became a towering figure, not only inside women’s basketball, but over the whole sports landscape.

“To work with Pat over 33 years, her impact on everything, I mean she could have been Governor or whatever she wanted to do,” Cronan said. “But, she wanted to make a difference in young women’s lives. To be able to partner with her, I feel like a very blessed person.

“Pat taught me to be disciplined, to be humbled. I told the girls before the celebration of her life they would probably never meet anyone with Pat’s accomplishments who was as humble as she was. She also taught me to be prepared and if you take those ingredients, you will be a winner.”

Cronan added that she sees many of the Summitt’s qualities in Ezell, now in her fourth season at ETSU.

“She’s a great coach and an even better person,” Cronan said. “She has that same passion that Pat has about the game. When we would ask Pat if we could play a back-to-back or something like that, she would say, ‘Joan, it’s good for the game.’ Brittney has that same passion. I watched her play at Alabama and I’ve enjoyed watching her coach. She has so many of the qualities that Pat Summitt had.”

Shelton, who put ETSU women’s basketball on another level when she hired coach Susan Yow, is glad to see the working relationship between the schools continue with Ezell and Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick. She also appreciates how Tennessee still views working with ETSU as growing the game.

“They want to help build our program and help put it on another level,” Shelton said. “For us to be able to bring kids in this area in a facility this large.... Because of their attitudes, they aren’t acting holier-than-thou, but they have a wonderful heart and want to share it.”