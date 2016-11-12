Warriors, Cyclones repeating history with quarterfinal runs

Nineteen years ago, the Warriors and Cyclones earned state quarterfinal berths in their respective classifications. Happy Valley lost that season to Harriman, 21-17, in a Class 2A game while Elizabethton hammered Cocke County 29-6 before losing 42-21 to Maryville in the semifinals.

Fast forward to Friday night, and both teams posted emphatic victories to move into that prestigious playoff round once again. It can be said with today’s watered-down playoff system, a quarterfinal berth is equivalent to just reaching the playoffs back in the three-classification days.

Happy Valley slapped Grace Christian with a 24-7 beat back while Elizabethton took the measure of Christian Academy of Knoxville in a 45-13 no doubter. It’s the first time in the quarterfinals for Happy Valley since 1997 while Elizabethton is making its eighth trip in that span.

There is a stark difference this time around as both will go head to head against a team considered a frontrunner for the state title. Happy Valley will take on Austin-East, which cashed in a 74 note against Hampton on Friday while the Cyclones will face Alcoa, which has won state titles nine times in the last 12 years.

How did the Warriors and Cyclones manage their accomplishments? It’s only 3.7 miles between the schools, and it would stand to reason there wouldn’t be enough quality football players in such a small area for both teams to be this good at the same time.

And yet they both have records of 11-1. Happy Valley’s loss was by three points while Elizabethton’s setback came in double overtime in the season opener to Class 6A second-round playoff team Science Hill.

The Warriors had a surprisingly easy time with Grace Christian. The 17-point victory was punctuated by a serious defensive effort, and a dominating ground attack. Toss in the typical pinpoint accuracy of quarterback Sage Haun and Grace was finished.

Certainly Happy Valley’s success starts with a truckload of talent. The Warriors have good players and very good players throughout their roster. But what seals the deal is the coaching of Jason Jarrett. It’s not just his attention to detail, but his willingness to use his assistants and accentuate their strengths.

As for the Cyclones, their domination of CAK was something to behold. It may be hard to imagine, but the Cyclones really made only one mistake the whole game. With time running out in the first half, Elizabethton fell prey to a reverse pass for a big gain on third and long.

No worries. Corey Russell cleaned it up with a 95-yard interception return, setting up another touchdown and a 31-3 halftime lead.

Elizabethton’s preparation for this game was second to none in recent memory. Stan Ogg’s defensive game plan and Jeff Pierce’s offensive line attack were simply the product of arguably one of the best coaching staffs this side of Maryville. It’s a compliment to head coach Shawn Witten, who leads his team by example, by design, and by commitment.

And this team is way more than quarterback Corey Russell — although it’s always nice to have the potential for 400 yards in your back pocket.

What team loses a player the caliber of Carter Everett at the quarterback position and doesn’t miss a beat?

The overall dynamic of the Cyclones was so evident Friday night in things like:

— Jacob Turner, who recently returned to the running back position, looking as good as he ever has.

— Receiver Conner Johnson performing college-level ball skills on 50-50 chances once again.

— Linemen Cameron “Kujo” Coleman and Johnny Ray Woodby eating up offensive tackles like a stack of pancakes.

— Defensive end Alex Norwood providing so much athleticism, especially evident on a key early game sack and running down a big play from behind late in the first half.

— The linebackers as a unit being quietly efficient in every phase from start to finish.

— The secondary putting together by far its best performance of the season.

— Special teams play off the charts in every phase.

— And an offensive line that rivals the 1997-99 groups for consistency and production. And that bunch had a young man named Jason Witten.

So what does Happy Valley have for Austin-East? What can Elizabethton do against Alcoa? Both teams face the end of the road from an underdog perspective.

But is there new construction in these teams’ futures?