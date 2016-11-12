Bucs hang on for homecoming win

The East Tennessee State University tailback ran a pass route into the end zone, and when no defender came with him, all he had to do was wait for Austin Herink's pass.

"I almost dropped it," Stinson said. "I was so wide open and I got to thinking about it a lot. It got in my head a little bit."

Stinson bobbled the ball, but gathered himself for a 29-yard touchdown, and the Bucs held on for a 23-16 homecoming victory over Cumberland University in a non-conference football game Saturday at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Stinson rushed for 114 yards and scored three touchdowns for ETSU, which improved to 4-6 and doubled its win total from a year ago.

"We won the game and we had lost some games like that, so I'm very proud of them, especially on homecoming," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "It is important to the people and the former players. It's important for all of us to win on homecoming."

It was a game that could have gone either way down the stretch.

Trailing by seven points, Cumberland managed to move inside ETSU's 15-yard line twice in the final 16 minutes, only to come away empty.

"We made the plays when we needed to," Torbush said.

Cumberland quarterback Justin Snyder, playing his final college game on his former high school field, ran for two touchdowns and kept his team in the game until the final possession. The Bucs scored on the final play of the first half when JJ Jerman's 26-yard field goal put them up 23-16.

ETSU got into scoring position when Drake Powell out-jumped the coverage to haul in a 49-yard pass from Herink with five seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Little did anybody know, those were the last points of the game as both teams pitched shutouts in the second half.

"What a tale of two halves," Herink said. "We came out firing on offense. They were a real good opponent. They have some good athletes on offense and defense. You have to take the positives out of it. We won the game."

Cumberland (5-6) had the better chances in the second half, moving into ETSU territory several times, only to be turned away.

"We found a way to win," ETSU linebacker Austin Gatewood said. "The defense stepped up big time. We got some good stops when we had to do it. You have to make those plays. Good teams make those plays.

"We can't come out sleep walking. We have to come out hitting on all cylinders, but we found a way to win."

The Phoenix drove to the ETSU 2-yard line before a goal-line stand turned them back late in the third quarter. They also came away empty in the final period after Alex Campagne intercepted a Herink pass, giving them the ball on the Bucs' 22-yard line.

ETSU dodged another bullet when Cumberland's Matthew Alter missed a 28-yard field goal.

After an ETSU punt, the Phoenix got the ball one more time with a chance to tie. They took over with 5:00 left, and when Snyder was sacked on third and 10, Cumberland chose to punt with 1:46 remaining, hoping to use its timeouts to get the ball back.

The Bucs iced the game when Herink gained five yards on a third-and-four, allowing them to run out the clock.

Herink completed 11 of 20 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted twice and ran for 42 yards on seven carries.

ETSU won the coin toss and chose to defer until the second half. That gave the Phoenix the ball to start the game and they proceeded to drive 94 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown, a 13-yard run by Snyder.

The Bucs answered with a 71-yard drive, capped by Stinson's 1-yard touchdown run.

Snyder did it again on the next drive, going in from a yard out to regain the lead.

Stinson tied it up again on a 26-yard touchdown run with 10:30 left in the second quarter.

ETSU took the lead with a crisp 80-yard drive, scoring when Stinson hauled in the touchdown pass.

"I thought that would open the gates a lot for us, really blow this game out," Stinson said. "But as you see, it didn't."

Instead of going up 21-14, though, ETSU had to settle for a 20-16 advantage when Jerman's extra point was blocked and returned by Cumberland's David Emanuel for two points.

It was the first missed extra point by Jerman, who had made the first 40 of his college career.

Jerman also had a 29-yard field goal attempt blocked in the third quarter.

"They should have blocked one earlier," Torbush said. "Very disappointing because that hasn't been a problem for us, but it was today."

ETSU out-gained Cumberland 401-342 in total offense. The Phoenix managed just 11 rushing yards after halftime.

Dylan Weigel led the Bucs with 10 tackles. Safeties Ryan Powers (nine) and Paul Hunter (eight) were next.

Snyder rushed for 53 yards while completing 22 of 36 passes for 226 yards. Ladarius Rodgers was his favorite target, catching 10 passes for 86 yards.

ETSU closes the season next Saturday with a home game against Southern Conference foe Samford. The Bucs' final game at Kermit Tipton Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.