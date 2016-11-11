Lady Vols hold off James Madison

Tied at 62 with 8:12 left to play, Tennessee broke away for good with a 9-0 burst, capped by a three-point play from Diamond DeShields, and held off James Madison down the stretch. A free throw from Alexa Middleton with 1:23 left made it 77-67 and Tennessee protected the double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Middleton had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and DeShields finished with 10 points. Nared got all her points, including three 3-pointers, in the first half and fouled out in the fourth quarter.

James Madison was led by Precious Hall, who scored a career-high 39 points, including seven 3-pointers. Kamiah Smalls had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Dukes.