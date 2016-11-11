Warriors buckle down to beat Rams

Austin Hicks ran between the tackles and had 153 rushing yards, while Dylan Street got to the edges and tallied 91 total yards to lead the Warriors to a 24-7 win over the Rams in the second round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs on Friday night on Warrior Hill.

The Warriors (11-1) will play at Austin-East, a 74-50 winner over Hampton, in next week's quarterfinals. Grace ended its season at 6-6.

It is the first time since 1997 that Happy Valley has advanced to the state quarterfinals, and head coach Jason Jarrett called it a collective team effort.

"We've rode the coattails of our defense all year," Jarrett said. "Our offense has put enough points on the board, but it's a collective team effort. When you play good teams like Grace Christian, you have to rely on offense, defense and special teams."

The Rams scored first on a 12-play, 84-yard drive capped off by a four-yard touchdown run by Ryan Medders.

But it was the only time the Rams were able to get in the red zone against the stingy Warriors defense. The front line of Seth Chesser, Landon Morefield, Eli Fleenor and others kept pressure on Grace quarterback Luke Kirby all night. They also allowed the linebackers like Dustun Sams and Dylan Townsend to slow down the running game of Medders and Andrew Sorrells.

"We just buckled down, played our game and executed," Jarrett said. "When you get to the playoffs, it's about execution. That's not just defense, but all three phases of the game."

After Grace's initial score, the Warriors executed on the ensuing possession when Hicks busted up the middle and went 30 yards untouched for the tying touchdown.

On Happy Valley's next possession, quarterback Sage Haun hit Street on a 38-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone.

"I've been asking coach to put me one-on-one with people all year," said Street, who had 45 rushing and 46 receiving yards. "He decided to do it and I burned them."

After driving to the Rams' six and coming up empty, the Warriors added to the lead later in the second quarter, Jarrett opted to send kicker Michael Harrah out for a 24-yard field goal and a 17-7 lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hicks helped put the game away in the fourth quarter. He had an 18-yard run up the middle, carrying a trio of defenders into the end zone for a 24-7 Happy Valley lead with 7:31 left.

"They let me get past the front line and after that, I had momentum," Hicks said. "My big, lanky body fell over the line and luckily, we were at the end zone. When I saw the end zone, I knew I had to get over because that's a good football team and we had to extend the lead."

While Hicks' numbers of 12 carries for 153 yards and quarterback Haun finished with 8 of 10 passing for 96 yards, Jarrett said, "There aren't any individuals on this team. That's why we're 11-1. They're a family. They stick together and keep fighting and I'm real proud of them."