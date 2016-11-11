Coalfield crushes Cloudland

The Yellow Jackets totaled 424 yards and trounced the Highlanders 54-14 at Orr Field to keep their postseason hopes alive.

“Anytime you come to Cloudland, you come to Roan Mountain and you come away with a W, you’ve accomplished something,” said Coalfield head coach Keith Henry.

After the Highlanders missed a splendid opportunity for the interception on the first possession, Yellow Jacket quarterback Parker McKinney made them pay by connecting with Austin Lowe for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Cloudland couldn’t match Coalfield’s pace as the Highlanders turned the ball over on downs five consecutive times in the first half and Coalfield followed each one with a quick touchdown.

After quickly sucking the air out of the stadium by scoring 40 unanswered points, Cloudland was finally able to respond on its final possession of the second quarter. A 10-play drive was capped off with a Noah Arnett 1-yard touchdown run as time expired.

While Henry praised Arnett’s 405-yard rushing performance last week against Harriman, the Yellow Jackets wrangled the senior and held him to just 99 yards on 22 carries.

Cloudland tried to carry the momentum into the third quarter, but McKinney halted the ‘Landers’ opening possession by snatching an interception and returning it 78 yards. Running back Logan Kelly finished the job with a three-yard scamper into the end zone for a 47-8 lead.

Coalfield slowed down its play for the remainder of the contest and walk away with the victory.

McKinney threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns to go with his 76 yards of rushing. He had two runs of 20-plus yards.

“Yeah, our offense just came out on fire,” McKinney said. “I mean our line blocked good, my receivers ran great routes and the blocking downfield was really good and allowed me to get into open space.”

Cloudland first-year head coach Mike Lunsford admitted that Coalfield was just a better team than his group on Friday night.

“We made a couple mistakes and knew we couldn’t do that against (Coalfield). We had to do everything perfect, and we dropped an interception early,” Lunsford said.

“They’re a good football team and it just a tough night for us. The kids played hard and showed a lot of character. They were a better football team than us, it’s just plain and simple. They were stronger, been in the weight room longer and more physical. I felt like we played a little dead tonight. I don’t know if maybe it was the emotion from last week. We just didn’t have as much excitement.”

Coalfield will play against Greenback next week, the only team that’s defeated the Yellow Jackets this season.