Highlanders ready for major test, Part II

TSSAA Class 1A playoffs

Coalfield (10-1) at Cloudland (5-6)

Friday at 7 p.m. in Roan Mountain

“We were a little giddy Monday, but after that the kids went back to work,” said Highlanders’ head coach Mike Lunsford. “And it was business as usual.”

This week’s business will be dealing with standout quarterback Parker McKinney, who has thrown for over 2,300 yards, and his stable of receivers. He threw five TD passes in the first-round win over Hancock County.

“They’ve got some really good receivers, and they’ve got a bunch of them,” said Lunsford. “Their quarterback is really good, and they throw short, medium and deep. He doesn’t keep the ball in his hands long. He gets rid of it pretty quick. And they can run the football.”

Coalfield has scored over 40 points routinely this season, so Lunsford said his team needs to counteract that with the Highlanders’ own good offensive approach.

“It’s really important for us to be able to grind out first downs and keep the ball of their hands,” said Lunsford. “They are very explosive.”

Cloudland’s best weapon is running back Noah Arnett. He has rushed for over 2,000 yards on the season with 30 touchdowns.

“He’s just a really good running back,” said Lunsford. “He’s very explosive and very strong. He’s one of the strongest runners I’ve ever had. And he also has speed.”

Overall, Lunsford said his team needs to play well.

“I think we have to play better than we did against Harriman,” he said. “We can’t make mistakes, and we have to play better on defense. We have to do a good job covering their wideouts. I think we’re capable of doing those things.”