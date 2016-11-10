Hampton acquainted with foe, type of challenge ahead

TSSAA Class 2A playoffs

Hampton (10-1) at Austin-East (10-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. in Knoxville

And as one would expect when playing the Roadrunners, speed is at the forefront of Hampton coach Michael Lunsford’s assessment list.

“The most concerning thing is their speed and athleticism,” said Lunsford.

Also, Austin-East boasts a tough schedule that included a 20-13 win over Knox Fulton. It’s a good point in the Roadrunners’ favor, but Lunsford said the main thing that matters Friday is the points on the scoreboard.

“They have played good competition, but it really comes down to Friday night — who is better that night,” he said.

Austin-East has the advantage of wanting to avenge last year’s defeat, but Hampton has the edge of knowing what A-E brings to the table.

“It’s just the experience of preparing against what they do well, and knowing what it’s like to play against that caliber of athlete,” said Lunsford. “We have to tackle well, and play physical.”

Darius Harper is the main threat for A-E, passing for 2,743 yards on the season with 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions. A-E has totaled 2,824 yards through the air while rushing for only 1,483.

Harper’s favorite receivers are Kashif Warren (922 yards, 12 scores) and Shannon Cozart (567 yards, 11 touchdowns).

Sophomore Robert Allen leads the defense with 108 tackles, 20 for loss.

Hampton counters with the running back duo of Adam McClain (2,036 yards rushing, 28 touchdowns) and Hunter Davenport (1,307 yards, 24 touchdowns).

Also, the Bulldogs will have to deal with A-E’s tough home-field advantage.

“It will be a little different playing on the road,” he said. “But we have a mature group of kids, and I expect them to handle it well.”