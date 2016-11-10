Grace poses threat to Happy Valley

TSSAA Class 2A playoffs

Grace Christian (6-5) at Happy Valley (10-1)

Friday at 7 p.m. in Elizabethton

The other three games were decided in the fourth quarter: a rally against Sullivan North, a last-seconds field goal to beat Hampton, and a gut-wrenching three-point loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman.

Against Grace, it figures to be another close one.

“Grace is battle tested,” said Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett. “They have played a rugged schedule; therefore they know how to play in the big moments. And their record can be very deceiving.”

One thing Grace will surely challenge the Warriors with is their spread attack alternated with power formations.

“The fact they can go five wide on one play and throw it all over the field, and then double-wing power football the next, puts a lot of strain on your defense,” said Jarrett. “They also mix in a ton of trickery.”

Grace running back Andrew Sorrells scored three times in last week’s 34-7 win over Sullivan North while quarterback Luke Kirby had a pair of touchdown tosses.

And there are plenty of good defensive things about the Rams, too.

“Defensively they are as sound as we’ve seen,” said Jarrett. “Any team that can hold North to 40-plus yards rushing has an excellent defense.”

But Jarrett said he believes his team is ready for the task at hand.

“We know this will be a big challenge,” he said. “And it is one of the biggest stages we have been on, but our kids are playing with a ton of confidence right now.”

Happy Valley has been getting big plays all season for Dylan Street, who rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 48-3 win over Rockwood. That gave him 22 scores for the season.

The Warriors will be trying to make their deepest postseason penetration since 1997.