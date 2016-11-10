Movie night may help Bucs prepare for Butler

Brittney Ezell remembers the scene from the 1986 movie. She channeled that to get the East Tennessee State women’s team ready to play Butler University Friday night.

Butler’s home court is the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse where the final scenes of the classic movie are set. Ezell, a big fan of “Hoosiers,” referenced the movie’s climatic scene when she said, “Jimmy Chitwood hit the winning shot in there.”

None of the current group of Bucs were born when the movie about small Milan High (depicted in the movie as Hickory High) winning the Indiana state championship came out.

But like the Hollywood productions, there is some definite star power on this ETSU team.

Senior Shamauria Bridges and junior Tianna Tarter each were preseason All-Southern Conference selections.

Tarter led the Bucs with 17 points per game last season, followed by Bridges at 15.2 per game. The Bucs also have Raven Dean, the daughter of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mushin Muhammad, now entering her sophomore year. The group is also now joined by former Elizabethton High School standouts, Kayla and Kelci Marosites.

Ezell likes how the talented twins have fit in with former Science Hill standout Tarter and the rest of the team.

“They mesh really well together and find one another,” Ezell said. “Kayla and Tianna have great chemistry so far. Kelci had to play the point when Tianna missed some in the preseason with injuries so she’s a little behind. But I think all three will see the floor at the same time quite a bit.”

Ezell liked what she saw in ETSU’s 84-39 exhibition victory over Emory and Henry on Sunday. The team’s leaders included Bridges with 17 points, Dean with eight rebounds and Kayla Marosites with four steals.

The coach also knows the competition will be raised several notches against Butler, a team out of the vaunted Big East Conference where UConn played for so many seasons.

Sydney Buck set a school record with 64 made 3-point goals for the Bulldogs last season. Her fellow team captain, Tori Schinkel, came off the bench to post totals of 29 points and 22 rebounds in Butler’s season-opening win against Valparaiso.

Besides them, there is Kristen Spolyar who set the Indiana high school single-season scoring last season. The Bulldogs also have a size advantage with five players 6-feet or taller.

“They’re even 5-10 at the guard position and they’re long, so they have Big East size,” Ezell said. “It’s a winnable game, but we have to go up there with the right mindset. I’m anxious to see how our young people respond.”

Win or lose, Ezell hopes it’s a trip her team appreciates. During her tenure, the Bucs have been fortunate to play in several famous venues.

“We’ve played in Thompson-Boling Arena, we’ve played in (Indiana’s) Assembly Hall, in (North Carolina’s) Carmichael Arena where Michael Jordan played and now were’re getting to play in Hinkle,” she said. “There are places you want to play, and educating them about the history of our sport grows the sport even more. You’re going to play in the same place they filmed Hoosiers. Jimmy Chitwood hit the winning shot in there, so you have to be excited about this.”