Cyclones hope to end long-suffering ways against CAK

“We knew coming into this year to get to this point, our lines on both sides of the ball would be the strength,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten. “We felt we would be the best we’ve been in those areas, and we’re glad we’ve got the guys we’ve got.”

These teams will meet Friday night in a TSSAA Class 3A second-round contest. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock at Citizens Bank Stadium. The Cyclones have won 10 games in a row and are 10-1 on the season. CAK is 9-2.

In a Class 4A contest, Greeneville plays host to Knox Central.

Elizabethton has never defeated the Warriors, losing 14-13 and 34-14 in regular season matchups in 2009 and 2010. CAK also eliminated Elizabethton from the playoffs with a 44-34 win in the state semifinals in 2012, and 48-19 in last year’s second-round contest.

Witten said he believes his team is better prepared this time around.

"I think so just because of what our defense has done this year," he said. "It's the depth we have on the defensive line, and what each one of those guys bring. I think our defensive line has to get pressure on the quarterback along with stopping the run."

Both teams enter minus their starting quarterback. Both went out with recent shoulder injuries: Carter Everett for Elizabethton and Cole Smith for CAK.

Smith passed for 2,312 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games while Everett racked up 1,658 yards and 21 touchdowns in 10 games.

Each team bounced back from the injury with impressive playoff performances by their backups. West Shuler totaled 309 yards and four touchdowns while Elizabethton’s Corey Russell racked up 293 yards and four scores.

For the season, Russell has 2,385 "everything yards" with 1,174 rushing, 312 passing, 304 receiving, 375 on kickoff returns and 220 on punt returns. He has accounted for 30 total touchdowns.

Witten called CAK slightly less pass happy than it was with Smith behind center.

“They’re a little more balanced with a little more run involved,” said Witten. “But they still have a number of good football players, and we’re still approaching it the same as normal. Any time you play CAK, they’re known for a prolific passing attack.

“We’ve just got to play the way we’ve been playing all year. We’ve played strong defense each week, and our offense has gotten a lot better.”

Witten said he expects a top-notch game, worthy of good attendance.

“I just think it will be a great night for football,” said Witten. “It’s two really good teams going at it. The Cyclones’ faithful has really got to come through for us. We’re fortunate to have home-field advantage. We’ve got to have our crowd behind us, and we will feed off of that.”

Knox Central (9-2) at Greeneville (11-0)

This is one game where the Knoxville dominance probably doesn’t apply. The Greene Devils have been ranked No. 2 in the state all season, and would be favored in any Class 4A matchup in the state with the possible exception of Knox Catholic.

Greeneville has posted eight shutouts this season, and outscored their last five opponents by a stunning margin of 357-0.

Central is led by senior quarterback Trey Mitchell (2,265 yards and 30 touchdowns) while Greeneville is led by sophomore quarterback Cade Ballard (1,935 yards, 34 scores).