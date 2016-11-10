Carter isn't doubting Science Hill chances of an upset

“(Oakland) has some great players,” said Carter. “They have some big-time athletes. But we’re really playing well, the best ball we’ve played by far on both sides of the ball.

“If we execute like we’ve done and run the football, we can play with anybody. We’re underdogs, but we will definitely be ready to play.”

The Hilltoppers will hit the road early Friday morning for the 4½-hour bus ride to Murfreesboro to take on the undefeated Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. (EST).

Not only is Oakland undefeated, the Patriots have given up a paltry 47 points in 11 games this season. And in their first playoff game, they beat William Blount by a score of 63-0. In that game, quarterback Brendon Matthew was 7 of 7 passing for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Efficient.

Oakland is averaging 50 points per game, and the Patriots get help on that side of the ball from two players who are big-time defensive prospects at safety positions. JaCoby Stevens, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior, has committed to LSU while 6-3, 190-pound senior Kaleb Oliver plans to cast his lot with Mississippi State.

Both players caught touchdown passes in the win over Blount, but it is their role on Oakland’s defense that could cause the most problems for the Hilltoppers.

“People have a hard time scoring,” said Carter. “Their defense is aggressive. We have to be able to run the football. They are so aggressive, if you pass only they rush so hard people can’t get the ball off.”

Overall, Carter said he doesn’t have a good idea of exactly where Oakland stands — especially after the Hilltoppers’ 48-0 first-round win over Oakland’s league-mate, Siegel.

“We don’t know how good (the Patriots) are because we don’t know the level of competition,” said Carter. “Siegel shocked us. They were not what we thought they were.”

Oakland runs more of a ball-control offense, which Carter said isn’t a bad thing for Science Hill.

“It’s the wing-T, and it’s a slower offense,” he said. “They’re shortening the game. Most of the time teams with superior athletes don’t do that. But they are good at running it. Not many people do it anymore. They do run some spread, I guess to keep everybody happy.

“They’ve got a lot of good running backs, and the quarterback manages the game. And he can make plays.”

Science Hill is led by quarterback Jaylan Adams, who has thrown for 1,048 yards and rushed for 947. He has 13 rushing touchdowns and nine passing scores.

Ahmik Watterson has rushed for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 113 carries.

One thing Carter said will be in his team’s favor is not knowing much about Oakland.

“It’s not like Maryville with that mystique,” said Carter. “One thing about being so far away like Oakland is you don’t have that.”

Carter said his team will stop for a rest between Knoxville and Cookeville to break up the journey.

“We will drink some Gatorade, and walk around and talk football stuff,” said Carter. “Probably the hardest part of the trip is coming home.”