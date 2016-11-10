Bucs advance to SoCon title match

Joao Ramalho and Cameron Woodfin had a goal and an assist apiece as the top-seeded Bucs defeated UNC-Greensboro 5-2 in the semifinals of the SoCon tournament on the Spartans' home field.

It was the second consecutive year ETSU knocked UNCG out in the tournament semifinals to reach the championship. The Bucs (12-4-2) advance to Saturday's title match to face No. 2 Mercer, a 2-0 winner over No. 3 Wofford in Thursday's other semifinal match. Saturday's match is at 5 p.m. at UNCG.

ETSU got on the board early in both halves, with four of the five goals coming in the first 13 minutes of each half. Thursday's match was the Bucs' first of the season with five different players netting a goal.

Ramalho's goal, his fifth of the season, came with just 3:53 off the clock. The Spartans had a chance just minutes later, when Eric Gunnarsson got off a close-range header off a throw-in, but ETSU keeper Jonny Sutherland made the save and a rebound shot sailed high.

ETSU's Mitchell Cecatiello dribbled into the box and sent a low liner under UNCG's keeper to double the lead in the 13th minute. It was his first goal of the season.

Serge Gomis made it a 3-0 game in the 49th minute with his third goal of the year off an assist from Ramalho.

ETSU made it 4-0 in the 57th minute when Woodfin's shot hit the crossbar and Javier Alberto knocked in the rebound.

The Spartans finally got on the board at the 28:05 mark, when Gunnarson scored on a penalty kick.

Woodfin tacked on a goal in the 71st minute, scoring unassisted on a breakaway, but UNCG got the ball back with less than six minutes remaining and Ethan Wells sent in a shot from just inside the 18.

UNCG (11-7-2) led 21-13 in shots and 10-0 in corner kicks, but still suffered its worst loss of the season. The Spartans' previous six losses were each by one goal.

ETSU hasn’t lost a match to UNCG in the previous six head-to-head games. The 12-win season is the Bucs' second most in program history. They had 15 in 2010.

Ramalho and Woodfin's goals give ETSU three players with at least five goals this season. The Bucs are 12-1 when scoring at least one goal and 10-0 when Woodfin gets on the scoresheet.