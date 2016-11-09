Northeast Tennessee racks up multiple Division I scholarships

So it was a rare time when four local athletes landed top-level college deals at basically the same time.

Unicoi County’s Shaddon Peavyhouse made it official with Coastal Carolina in baseball Wednesday in Erwin. Also on Wednesday, Science Hill’s Jack Rhea joined up with East Tennessee State University in golf while teammate Garrett Whitfield signed with Austin-Peay.

Rounding out the foursome was Tennessee High’s Addie Baggarly, who is scheduled to sign Thursday with the University of Florida to play women’s golf.

Rhea said the golf haul was partially built from solid play throughout Northeast Tennessee.

“It’s not too often there is so much talent in one area, especially in one sport,” said Rhea. “I think it’s very neat to be a part of it. The competition is better locally these past few years than it ever has been, and it was fun to be a part of it.”

Whitfield agreed with Rhea.

“I believe golf is a growing game, and me, Jack and Addie took advantage of our opportunities in this area,” said Whitfield. “I think we all had a desire to get better and achieve our goals to become the best golfer/person we could be.

“Playing college golf was always a dream of mine, and to be able to achieve it is a blessing. I’m very excited to start my college career.”

Baggarly said she is also looking forward to that next step.

“The ultimate goal is to one day play professionally, and I know the University of Florida will help me in that,” said Baggarly. “It's going to be a great learning experience, and I know I have the right support system behind me to accomplish my goals.

“I am also fortunate enough to have my dad, who played college golf at Florida, to lead me in the right direction. I have been a Gator my whole life, but (Thursday) I get to make it official.”

Peavyhouse was part of a Division I baseball trio from Northeast Tennessee who will each be making the big step.

“(Greeneville’s) Cody Hartness is signing with Western Kentucky and (Dobyns-Bennett’s) Parker Hill is signing with Wofford, and we all played together in travel ball,” said Peavyhouse. “I think it’s great.

“When we were younger, we all dreamed of playing Division I baseball. Now it’s finally coming true. To work so hard and see it happening is pretty neat.”

Just like the golf signings, Peavyhouse said the quality of baseball in the area helped.

“The baseball up here is definitely growing,” said Peavyhouse. “Everybody always thinks about West Tennessee and Middle Tennessee being powerhouses, but I honestly think East Tennessee can compete with them.”