Field will have slightly different look this year

Sullivan East opted out of the tournament in April marking the first time the Patriots won’t be a part of Thanksgiving week tournament. Still, Crockett coach John Good feels good about the eight teams which comprise this year’s field.

His Pioneers, led by Josh Releford, Tee Johnson and Ethan Burger, will face South-Doyle in a first-round matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

In other first-round games, Volunteer plays Morristown East at 4 p.m., Hampton plays Unicoi County at 5:30 p.m. and Daniel Boone faces Sullivan North at 8:30 p.m.

“Not having Coach (John) Dyer’s (Sullivan East) team a part of it, that will be different,” Good said. “But we had other teams calling wanting to fill that spot. It speaks volumes about the atmosphere and the competition which each team gets to be a part of.”

The Pioneers won a record fifth Hardee’s Classic title a year ago and it helped propel them to a season which ended with the school’s first state-tournament berth. Crockett has won back-to-back titles and has made the championship game each of the last three seasons.

“Any time you host something, you want to win,” Good said. “You don’t want somebody coming into your house, moving around the furniture. It felt good last year to win that and our kids set a foundation for the future. Any time you can play in a tournament setting and have success, it adds to the confidence the kids have.”

Unicoi County will be one of the pre-tournament favorites with players like Trevor Hensley, Clay Simpson and Jacob Smith . The Blue Devils have extra motivation since they are just one behind Crockett with four Hardee’s championships.

“We feel good about having a chance to win five,” Unicoi coach Michael Smith said. “Since East isn’t here this year, we will let them stay back there with four. We have a chance to win every night, but we know it’s a tough tournament. If we can get by Hampton in that first round because they’re tough too, it would be a great accomplishment.”

Hampton has entered the tournament short-handed the last few years with some of its best players tied up in the football playoffs. It was the case last year, although for Bulldogs coach Ned Smith, it gives him a chance to develop some depth.

“It’s a good, competitive tournament,” Smith said. “Sometimes, it hurts our record, but it gets us ready for the conference. It’s just a case where the good competition makes you better.”

With key returners Evan Scanlen and Jayden Stevens, Boone will be favored in its first-round matchup, but the Trailblazers aren’t taking anything for granted.

“It’s a great tournament to start out. It gives us a good test early in the year,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We play North the previous Friday and then we play them on Tuesday. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you know it’s going to be a tough game in a high level tournament.”