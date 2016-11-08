Should NASCAR's leading candidate for Most Popular Driver be disqualified?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is likely to win his 14th NMPA Most Popular Driver Award when the votes are tallied up in a couple of weeks.

But should the leading candidate for the award be disqualified?

After all, Earnhardt has been out of the driver’s seat of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet since early June with concussion symptoms. He will have only competed in half of the races on the NASCAR Sprint Cup tour this season.

There is a precedent for the Most Popular Driver voting and it involves Earnhardt’s father. Dale Earnhardt Sr. never won the award when he was driving the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

However, the elder Earnhardt won the award posthumously after his fatal accident at the end of the 2001 Daytona 500. The fans voted for Earnhardt in overwhelming numbers although he only competed in that first race of the season. Also that year, 16-time Most Popular Award winner Bill Elliott took his name out of the running.

It’s late in the voting, but I wish Dale Jr. would do the same.

Certainly, the fans have the right to vote for whomever they want to and Earnhardt Jr. is a great representative of the sport. It’s also easy to understand the emotion of the award given to Earnhardt Sr. in 2001.

But this time around, it would be great to see a driver who competed in all 36 races and not just the first 18 rewarded with the award.

The recent NMPA press release didn’t have the figures of early voting, but listed the top 10 drivers for the award alphabetically.

They were: Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota); Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet); Carl Edwards (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota); Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet); Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet); Kasey Kahne (Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet); Matt Kenseth (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota); Danica Patrick (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Chevrolet); Tony Stewart (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 Chevrolet) and Martin Truex Jr. (Furniture Row Racing No. 78 Toyota).

Not pulling for anyone in particular, but I would love to see someone other than Earnhardt receive the award. There is no personal agenda against Earnhardt as he is truly one of the most likable people in the sport.

While I understand the Most Popular Driver is a vote with the fans’ hearts, I wish they would also use their heads and recognize another driver who has competed all season long.

— — —

The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series recently completed its season and there were a number of top finishers from the Press coverage area.

In fact, those riders dominated the Pro division.

Trey Emert of Johnson City was the champion, followed by Elijah Buchanan of Roan Mountain, Keith Ginley of Jonesborough and Adam Britt of Gray.

Harley Davidson of Erwin rode his KTM motorcycle to the championship in the 125cc 2-stroke division. Other champions included Will Andrews of Hampton and Limestone riders Nick Dunbar and Gunner Kirk.

Mike Hensley and Madison Hensley of Gray were runner-ups in their respective classes. Others who ended up second in their divisions included Nathaniel Frost of Elizabethon, Tyler Whitson of Hampon, Brandon Hughes of Roan Mountain, Jordan Byrd of Limestone and Carson Mullins of Piney Flats.

In the ATV divisions, Derick Howlett of Limestone won the Expert class and Jeremy Buchanan of Bakersville, N.C., was the Intermediate champion. Brandon Roark of Mountain City earned the runner-up spot in the novice division.

— — —

Greeneville driver Allen Johnson will attempt to defend his Pro Stock title this weekend at the NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif.

Johnson won the final race of the carburetor era last season and it turned out to be an important victory in securing Marathon Oil sponsorship for his Dodge Dart.

The 2012 Pro Stock champion doesn’t have those worries this time around with the Marathon folks recently announcing they would be sponsoring the car again in 2017. Still, Johnson would love to end the season on a high note.

He was the first driver to defeat the KB Racing duo of Greg Anderson and Jason Line earlier this season in Denver, and a win on Sunday would be the perfect way to cap off the first season of the fuel injection era.