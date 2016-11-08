ETSU's Oshoniyi, Sutherland, Pickering earn top SoCon soccer honors

Bo Oshoniyi was chosen as the SoCon's coach of the year in his third season with the Bucs. ETSU went 11-4-2 in the regular season. Included in that victory was a 1-0 decision over No. 1 North Carolina.

ETSU's Jonny Sutherland was chosen as the league's goal keeper of the year, and Joe Pickering was the freshman of the year.

Sutherland has a 0.92 goals-against average and a .778 save percentage. He was chosen SoCon player of the month in September and earned two SoCon player of the week honors as well.

Pickering, a defender, started all 17 games for ETSU and has scored three goals.

Four ETSU players were chosen first-team All-SoCon: Fletcher Ekern, Serge Gomis, Chase Clack and Sutherland.

Ekern is tied for the league lead with nine goals, eight of which came in October when he was the conference's player of the month.

Clack is the only player to be on the field for every minute of the season.

Three Bucs — Joao Ramalho, Charlie Machell and Pickering — were chosen to the second team.

Ramalho, the conference's player of the year in 2014, scored the tying and winning goals as the Bucs rallied past Mercer on the final day of the season to clinch their first-ever SoCon regular-season title. He had three goals and three assists in the last five games.

Javier Alberto joined Pickering on the all-freshman team.

Mercer’s Will Bagrou was the player of the year, while Wofford's Lucas Altman, a freshman from Johnson City, made the second team.

ETSU takes on UNC Greensboro in the SoCon tournament semifinals Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The tournament is in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Mercer and Wofford meet in the other semifinal. The championship is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner earns the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.