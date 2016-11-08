ETSU completes perfect home season

The Lady Bucs lost the first set 28-26, but stormed back to win the next three, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17. They improved to 19-7 overall and finished with an 11-0 home record. They also improved to a league-leading, 11-3 in the Southern Conference.

Briana Allmon finished with 14 kills and eight digs, while Hailey Aguilar totaled a team-best 18 digs.

Alyssa Kvarta had 31 assists and Kristen Favre added 19 assists. The Bucs held a 55-40 assists advantage over the Paladins.

ETSU currently holds a 1 1/2 game lead over UNC Greensboro, in the league standings. It try to wrap up a share of the SoCon regular-season title on Friday night at The Citadel.