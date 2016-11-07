Unpleasant rewards for Friday's winners; Arnett runs to the top

Players of the Week

Five Star

#1 Noah Arnett, Cloudland

RB, Sr.

41 carries. 405 yards. 6 TDs. Close to 500 all-purpose yards. Winning TD in 60-56 decision against Harriman.

Four Star

#5 Corey Russell, Elizabethton

QB, Sr.

Totaled 293 yards and accounted for four TDs and 368 all-purpose yards in 48-19 victory over McMinn Central.

Three Star

#8 Dylan Street, Happy Valley

RB, Sr.

Carried just six times, but made it count for 229 yards and three scores in 48-3 win over Rockwood.

Two Star

#25 Hunter Davenport, Hampton

RB, Jr.

Had TD runs of 62, 54 and 84 while totaling 238 yards rushing on seven carries in 54-7 win over Sweetwater.

One Star

#16 Denzel Medina, Science Hill

SS, Jr.

Returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown as part of his team's stonewall defensive effort in 48-0 win over Siegel.

THE NOTES

For some area high school football teams, winning their first-round playoff game was like getting a big present with a fancy bow and opening it up to find something unpleasant inside.

Such was the case for Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Elizabethton, Hampton, Happy Valley and Cloudland.

The Hilltoppers’ expected first-round win and the Indians’ upset special left both teams basically in the same boat: facing one of the top two teams in the state, and having to travel to do it.

Science Hill gets Murfreesboro Oakland, which has an average margin of victory of 50-4. Yes the Patriots’ defense is so good, only one team has scored twice on it all season (which was Nashville Hillsboro’s 13-point effort in Week 2). Other teams went 0, 7, 0, 0, 0, 6, 7, 7, 7, 0.

Meanwhile, D-B can boast of scoring the most points Maryville has allowed in a game all season. The Tribe offered up a 34 spot in a 22-point loss, but that was at home.

It may not be quite as daunting for Elizabethton since Christian Academy of Knoxville lost standout quarterback Cole Smith to injury. Smith not only helped end the Cyclones’ football season last year, he also played a key role in their final basketball game.

The Cyclones lost their starting quarterback, Carter Everett, to injury as well. Both Elizabethton and CAK got a standout performance from the backup in first-round wins with CAK’s West Shuler totaling 309 yards of offense with four touchdowns, and the Cyclones’ Corey Russell nearly matching it with 293 yards and four total scores.

As for Hampton and Happy Valley, the Warriors are in a slightly better place. They get Knoxville’s Grace Christian at home, but before anyone looks at the Rams’ 6-5 record they should consider the schedule. The losses came against Class 6A Jefferson County, Class 3A CAK, Class 5A Campbell County, Division II powerhouse Knox Webb, and Class 2A state power Austin-East — and three of those games were competitive. Happy Valley’s non-region opponents were Class 1A teams Cloudland and Unaka, along with Class 3A Unicoi County.

Hampton not only draws an Austin-East team that played Class 5A Knox Halls, Class 3A Scott, and Class 4A Knox Fulton, but the Bulldogs have to do it on the road. Yes, Hampton handled Austin-East 48-38 last year, but that was at home and the Bulldogs aren’t quite the dual-threat team they were in 2015.

As for Cloudland, there’s no time to bask in the glow of erasing a 44-18 second-half deficit against Harriman. Coalfield brings an explosive offense to Roan Mountain, having topped 40 points nine times in 11 games. The Yellow Jackets beat Cloudland 38-6 in last year’s playoffs, and reached the title game back in 2014.

— — —

Second-round football playoff odds

Class 6A

Maryville by 24 over Dobyns-Bennett

Oakland by 21 over Science Hill

Class 4A

Greeneville by 14 over Knox Central

Knox Catholic by 17 over Knox Fulton

Class 3A

CAK by 2 over Elizabethton

Alcoa by 30 over Scott

Class 2A

Austin-East by 8 over Hampton

Grace Christian by 2 over Happy Valley

Class 1A

Coalfield by 12 over Cloudland

Greenback by 35 over Oneida

— — —

Basketball update

The field for the 2016 Arby’s Classic was released Monday with David Crockett and Science Hill in the mix.

Other local teams are Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville and Virginia’s Gate City. Also in the mix from Tennessee are Chattanooga McCallie and Oak Ridge.

Rounding out the field are Grand Bahamas’ Tabernacle Baptist; Florida’s Pompano Beach Blanche Ely, Georgia’s Buford High and Tyrone Sandy Creek, North Carolina’s Arden Christ School, Kentucky’s Louisville Trinity, Wisconsin’s Racine Washington Park, Ohio’s Huber Heights Wayne High, and New York’s Bronx Wings.

The 34th annual tournament will run from Dec. 27-31 at Viking Hall in Bristol.

— — —

College signings

Science Hill golf

Jack Rhea and Garrett Whitfield will make their college choices official Wednesday at the gym at 3 p.m.

Rhea will sign to play with ETSU while Whitfield is going with Austin-Peay.

Unicoi County baseball

Shaddon Peavyhouse will sign with Coastal Carolina on Wednesday at the high school at 11 a.m.

Tennessee High golf

Former Science Hill standout Addie Baggarly will sign with the University of Florida at the high school on Thursday at 3 p.m.

— — —

— — —

The Hogs Award

Hampton Bulldogs

The Dog Hogs were pounding the ground with Sweetwater defenders in a 54-7 win. Hampton rushed 38 times for 428 yards, an average of 11.3 yards per carry while also providing pass protection at 63 percent (5 of 8 completions).

— — —

Defensive Unit of the Week

Science Hill Hilltoppers

Siegel hadn’t scored a ton of points this season, but no team — not even Murfreesboro Oakland — shut the Stars out. The Hilltoppers did just that, holding them to 97 yards rushing on 33 attempts and only 58 yards passing. Also, Science Hill recovered three fumbles, picked off a pass, and rang up two defensive scores — an interception return by Cameron Hill and a fumble return by Denzel Medina.