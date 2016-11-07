Forbes is fine with high expectations

He has those same expectations himself.

It’s why the coach was visibly upset at halftime of Saturday’s exhibition game against NCAA Division II Mars Hill. Sure, the Bucs were leading. Sure, they were clicking offensively with 51 points, hitting nearly 60 percent from the field and making all 14 first-half free throws.

But, Forbes saw a need for more defensive intensity as he knows a challenging schedule awaits his team starting with Friday’s season opener against Fordham.

“I have high expectations for these guys,” Forbes said. “I know how we need to play to win in big games. No disrespect to Mars Hill, but we’re going to be playing better teams than that and we want to beat those teams. It was a good game for us because they challenged us early and we had to play. They were patient with their offense and that forced us to defend the entire possession instead of just worrying about the other end.”

The Bucs turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and won by a 104-67 margin.

But, the exhibition will soon be forgotten.

After all, this is a team which won 24 games last season, had 14 wins in the Southern Conference and finished runner-up to Chattanooga in the SoCon tournament. The two rivals are once again picked 1-2 in the league and it’s easy to see why.

Although the Bucs lost all-conference guard Ge’Lawn Guyn, a 1,000-point career scorer in Lester Wilson and a defensive-minded point guard with Petey McClain, they are still loaded with talent.

T.J. Cromer, an all-conference guard for the Bucs last season, was just fourth on the team in scoring in the exhibition, and Peter Jurkin, the much improved 7-footer, didn’t play until the second half.

A pair of newcomers, Devontavius Payne and Hanner Mosquera-Perea, led the Bucs with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Payne, a 6-foot-2 guard, gave fans a glimpse of why he was selected as a junior college All-American last season. Mosquera-Perea, a 6-foot-9 post who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules after coming from Indiana, was chomping at the bit to get back on the court.

The same was true for senior guard A.J. Merriweather, fully recovered from a broken wrist suffered in January. He ended with 12 points, but more than his scoring, Merriweather brought the all-out effort that has made him a favorite of the fans and coaches.

Forbes is enjoying coaching this whole group as well as juniors David Burrell and Desonta Bradford, who started on Saturday, and others like senior forwards Isaac Banks, a returner from last season, and Tevin Glass, a Wichita State transfer.

“We have tremendous depth inside and out,” Forbes said. “I think fans are really going to watching them play. We have a lot of balance. I don’t think we aren’t going to have a guy score 20 points every night. There are going to be different guys every night. We just have to improve defensively. We can score in bulk, but once we get to where we’re a 40-minute defensive team, we’re going to be pretty tough to deal with.”