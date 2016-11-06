Samford tops ETSU in SoCon women's soccer final

The Piney Flats native brought his Samford women’s soccer team to his old stomping grounds and won the Southern Conference tournament championship, a title earned Sunday with a 2-1 victory over homestanding East Tennessee State University at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

“To win it here, the place I grew up, and do it in front of a lot of family and friends, it makes this kind of special,” said Yelton, a graduate of Tri-Cities Christian and King College. “I spent a lot of time on this campus as a kid. I used to play in Brooks Gym and whatever other places we could break into.”

Samford earned the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The pairings come out on Monday.

The championship wasn’t easy even for a team looking for its 10th consecutive victory.

Isabel Hodgson put second-seeded ETSU on top early, scoring off of a rebound of Irina Brutsch’s shot 2:19 into the game.

“We scored very early, and obviously there’s never a bad time to score,” ETSU coach Adam Sayers said. “It was a great start from the girls. We talked about making sure we attacked from the very first whistle and we did that brilliantly. Samford are a very good team and after that they responded and took a foot hold of the game.”

Samford, the top seed in the tournament and the SoCon’s regular-season champion, got even when Anna Allen scored off of assists from Korrie Sauder and Olivia Cole with 9:00 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs almost tied it seconds earlier, but ETSU goal keeper Lee Ann Cutshall made one of her several spectacular saves, this one stopping a point blank shot heading into the upper right corner.

Samford’s goal came on the ensuing corner kick.

After a relatively even first half, Samford took control, allowing the Bucs very little possession in the final 45 minutes.

When Samford’s Abriella Arguetta scored on a header in the 74th minute, ETSU didn’t have an answer. The Bulldogs out-shot the Bucs 13-6 and ETSU only had two shots in the second half, one as the final whistle blew.

The championship-clinching goal came when Malcanisha Kelley sent a cross in to Allen, who headed it to Arguetta. She then headed the winner into an open net.

Samford will take a 15-3-2 record into the NCAA Tournament. The Bucs finished at 13-6-2. It was ETSU’s first loss at Summers-Taylor Stadium this season.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls,” Sayers said “Absolutely fantastic effort, We had a great season. A lot of positives from it. Obviously, we would have liked to get the win today, but I couldn’t be prouder of what they achieved.”

Allen was the tournament’s most outstanding player after her goal and assist in the final. She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Taylor Meneide, Virginia McNeill and Sauder.

ETSU had three players on the all-tournament team: Hodgson, Cecelia Re and Pauline Viennne.