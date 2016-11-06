ETSU women start slow, finish strong in exhibition opener

But once the ETSU women found their basketball groove, Emory & Henry faded into the background. The Bucs rolled to a 84-39 win over the Lady Wasps in a Sunday afternoon contest at Brooks Gym.

ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell said she knew what was coming early.

“I actually talked to (men’s) Coach (Steve) Forbes via text, and we knew it was coming with both of us having so many newcomers, not knowing what to expect in a game situation,” said Ezell. “I think once we got settled in, we were all right.

“Hopefully the early season jitters are out of our system because next time we do it, it will be for real.”

The Bucs open their 2016-17 season Friday in Indianapolis against Butler.

The dress rehearsal started a little rough, but ETSU was able to build an 11-2 lead. Then the Bucs hit a dry spell on offense while Emory & Henry found the range a little bit. By the end of the first 10-minute period, it was 16-11 in favor of the Bucs.

Shamauria Bridges helped the Bucs break loose, totaling 12 first-half points and finishing with 17 for the game on 7-of-15 shooting from the field.

“To her credit she has been very resilient,” said Ezell. “She battled back from a sprained ankle earlier in the week, and showed a lot of toughness. She stepped forward when Tianna (Tarter) went out early with two fouls.”

Bridges said she wasn’t nervous at all.

“It felt great,” she said. “It was my first game as a senior. All the jitters, I didn’t have any. I was just excited to get out there with my team.”

Tarter came on strong in the second half, finishing with 11 points.

“She’s a phenomenal talent,” said Ezell. “She makes everyone around her better, and to me that’s how you define a superstar.”

ETSU found a nice rhythm in the second quarter, and by halftime held a commanding 36-18 advantage. Then the Bucs ripped off the first seven points of the third quarter to stretch their advantage to 43-18. ETSU outscored Emory 23-4 in the third quarter.

Also authoring a strong second half was was Kayla Marosites. The freshman from Elizabethton totaled 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals in 16 minutes.

“She had some nice numbers,” said Ezell. “She attacked the glass and got a couple of offensive rebounds.”

Marosites had to overcome a slow start of her own.

“I had the jitters because it was my first game, but once I got settled in I was good,” she said.

Kelci Marosites didn’t score in her debut, but had two steals and two assists.

Raven Dean was a key in the paint for the Bucs, totaling nine points and eight rebounds. Anajae Stephney reached double digits with 10 points.

Megan Jacoby led Emory with 12 points, six rebounds.