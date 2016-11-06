Bucs take another step in the right direction

They still have a long way to go, but they’re definitely taking steps -- one at a time -- in the right direction.

After being demolished by Mercer 52-0 last season, ETSU coach Carl Torbush said Saturday’s game against the Bears would show how much improvement his team has made in a year.

So when Mercer won 21-13, only the score was encouraging to ETSU. Nobody was happy about losing. They weren’t satisfied by any moral victories. They did, however, take solace in the fact that the Bears walked off the field knowing they had been in a battle.

“We had a chance,” quarterback Austin Herink said. “The positive we can take out of it is you can see what a difference a year makes.”

This time there was no blowout. In fact, ETSU led heading into the fourth quarter. This was a competitive, Southern Conference football game with two teams that were evenly matched.

That’s exactly what the ETSU program needs at this point -- to prove it’s on the same level as at least some of the SoCon teams.

It didn’t happen against Chattanooga, Wofford, The Citadel, Furman or even VMI. But it did against Western Carolina and Mercer, and that’s a start. More will come later with performances like this.

“I think we grew up a lot today,” Torbush said “I think we belong in this league now. We still have a long way to go, but I do like the fact that we competed. We’re close but we’re not there yet. We have to get there to have a chance week in, week out.”

They had a chance on Saturday thanks to a defense that came up big at times and a career game by wide receiver Drake Powell, who caught eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

“I think Drake’s a heck of a football player,” Torbush said. “I thought when we signed him he looked like a big-time receiver, and he played like one today.”

The Bucs lost because they couldn’t control Mercer quarterback John Russ, who threw three touchdown passes, two of them in the decisive fourth quarter. He also ran for 91 yards and converted big third-down plays several times.

On at least three third downs, Russ simply ran up the middle and the ETSU defense seemed genuinely surprised each time.

The defense couldn’t hold a lead, surrendering two touchdown in the fourth quarter. That same unit had held the Bears to a mere touchdown through three quarters.

Meanwhile, Herink reminded us how good he can be when he has a little time to throw. He was sacked three times, but one of those came when he lost one yard after breaking containment and not being able to find anybody open.

The sophomore lefty completed a career-high 25 of 37 passes for 267 yards and a perfect 69-yard touchdown pass to Powell.

“We had a lot of guys make a lot of individual plays,” Torbush said. “I thought the effort was great. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

The Bucs suffered several tough losses last season, and this season they’ve had a chance to play two of the teams that administered those beatings. They beat Kennesaw State and took Mercer to the final minute.

“We played this team last year and you see the score from last year to now how far we’ve come,” ETSU linebacker Dylan Weigel said. “To come down to the fourth quarter with them shows how far we’ve come and what we’re building here.”

Two games remain for the Bucs, and they’re both at home. Cumberland University comes to Kermit Tipton Stadium on Saturday for ETSU’s homecoming game.

“Next week is going to be a big game for us,” Torbush said. “It’s our homecoming game. Obviously I hope we have a great great crowd. Our players understand the importance of homecoming games.

“We only have two games left in the season and we want to finish the season up on a good note. How you end up is really how you start the spring next year.”