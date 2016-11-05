Science Hill has the plays and the wins, but not the crowd

Big plays.

Big effort.

Big crowd.

Well, two out of three ain’t bad.

For the fourth season in a row, the Hilltoppers played well enough in the regular season to score a home playoff game, but when it came time for kickoff on Friday, there were only a few hundred fans rattling around the bleachers on the home side of Kermit Tipton Stadium. And this wasn’t an isolated incident.

Aside from the crowd that poured through the turnstiles to watch a playoff rematch between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett back in 2014, attendance for home playoff games has been abysmal. In a community the size of Johnson City, that lack of support is embarrassing.

Maybe someone needs to produce a public service announcement to spread the word across the airwaves that the annual regular-season finale against the rival Indians is not, in fact, the state championship game. There’s more football to be played. High-stakes, loser-goes-home playoff football.

To hear people tell it when they call into the local sports talk shows, this is a football hotbed. They can’t get enough of it. Or maybe that just applies to the orange-clad team down in Knoxville, because the lack of fan support for ETSU football is what led to the program being shut down.

The Buccaneers may have limped along until 2003, but in reality, the program’s days were numbered after Nov. 30, 1996. That was the day the Bucs made their first appearance in the NCAA 1-AA playoffs, hosting a home playoff game against Villanova after going 9-2 in the regular season. When ETSU head coach Mike Cavan looked up at the stands and saw the MiniDome was only half full, the writing was already on the wall.

So far, the support for ETSU football following the return of the program last season has been encouraging. But with a new on-campus stadium currently under construction, there is a lot riding on this wave of enthusiasm being more than just a passing fancy.

Anyone who saw the size of the crowd at Kermit Tipton Stadium on Friday couldn’t be blamed for having their doubts. The Hilltoppers have won at least eight games in each of the last six seasons. Not only does Science Hill have a winning program, the ‘Toppers play an exciting brand of football.

Friday’s performance in particular could accurately be described as a crowd-pleaser, as long as you’re willing to throw the word “crowd” around loosely.

You’ll often hear Science Hill fans marvel at the football juggernaut that has been built in Maryville. Likewise, ETSU fans covet the success now enjoyed by one-time Southern Conference rival Appalachian State. While lasting success is elusive, the foundation is always strong community support.

It’s easy to complain about the grass being greener on your neighbor’s side of the fence. The only way to do anything about it is to invest time and energy in your own yard.