Bucs shut down Lions in second half to pull away

But coach Steve Forbes sure wasn’t happy when he headed to the Freedom Hall locker room.

It was because his team held just an eight-point lead over its NCAA Division II opponent. That quickly changed in the second half when the Bucs clamped down on the defensive end and didn’t let up on the offensive end. The result was a 104-67 ETSU victory.

“We got off to a slow start and they made a lot of threes which gave them some confidence,” Forbes said. “I thought the second half, we completely took them out of what they were trying to do and played a lot better on the defensive end. Scoring isn’t going to be a problem for our team this year. It’s going to be about defensive rebounding and early on, we weren’t ratcheting it up enough. We were hoping they would miss a shot and we could go shoot it.”

ETSU, which outscored the Lions 53-25 in the second half, didn’t have much problem shooting it. The Bucs finished 39 of 66 (59.1 percent) from the field and made all 16 free throws. They had four players in double figures led by Devontavious Payne with 17 points. Hanner Mosquera-Perea was next on the scoring list with 14 points, followed by A.J. Merriweather with a dozen.

“The first half, I credit Mars Hill the way they punched us in the mouth and tested us,” Merriweather said. “The second half, we stuck to the game plan and we got it together. If we stick to our game plan and stay true to our identity, we will be good.”

Mosquera-Perea also grabbed five rebounds and altered numerous shots in 22 minutes of action. The Bucs had 13 players see action with 11 of them going for more than 11 minutes. Mosquera-Perea, a transfer from Indiana, talked about fitting in with his new teammates after not playing last season.

“I was real excited to get out there and at the same time, a little nervous,” he said. “Once I got out there with my teammates, I was like they have my back. It felt good. Since everybody got here in the summer, we’ve been working together and we’ve been there for each other. We’re ready to go.”

T.J. Cromer rounded out the players in double figures with 11 points, while David Burrell finished with nine. Forbes enjoyed how the team shared the ball as they finished with 20 assists.

“They all care about each other and we share the ball,” Forbes said. “Twenty assists tonight, that’s moving the basketball.”

Desonta Bradford led the way with six assists, and Merriweather dished out five.

Bennett Wilson paced Mars Hill with 18 points and Valentin Bauer scored 12.

But the Lions couldn’t slow down the prolific ETSU offense.

Even former Daniel Boone High School star Dillon Reppart got in on the action, driving to the basket and hitting a reverse layup in the final minute of the game.

The Bucs open the regular season on Friday when they host Fordham at 7 p.m.