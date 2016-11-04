Russell shines in QB debut as Cyclones whip McMinn

If Russell could only be a little more versatile.

The Cyclones' sophomore, pressed into quarterback duty after last week's season-ending injury to Carter Everett, responded with a big effort in his team's 48-19 win over McMinn Central in the first round of the TSSAA Class 3A football playoffs Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Earning its 10th straight win and third double-digit victory total in four years, the Cyclones (10-1) advanced to the second round, where they will play host to Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Warriors, who eliminated Elizabethton from the playoffs last season, earned their spot with a 56-34 win over Pigeon Forge.

Russell finished with 118 yards rushing on seven carries, and 175 yards passing on 9 of 13 attempts for 293 total yards. He rushed for a score, and threw for three touchdowns. Throw in 75 yards worth of kick returns, and Russell put up 368 all-purpose yards.

Basically he had no trouble moving from running back to quarterback.

“That’s just the type of player he is,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten. “Nothing fazes him. We were unsure what our offense would look like tonight, but any time you score fast it puts a lot of pressure on the other team. We got off to a great start, and just took it from there.”

Great start, indeed. After Russell ran the opening kickoff back to McMinn’s 20-yard line, the Cyclones scored just 40 seconds into the game on his five-yard touchdown run.

After a turnover, Russell hit Evan Perkins for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Just 1:35 into the game, it was 14-0.

Russell said he got comfortable early in the game.

“The first play is usually a big relief,” said Russell. “You get out there and your nerves are getting to you. But after you get hit one good time, you’re ready to go.”

Russell switched from his jersey of No. 5 to No. 6 in honor of Everett.

“Carter is my best friend,” said Russell. “He deserves to be out here. But stuff happens, and we’re going to do it for him.”

Still in the first quarter, Jacob Turner slipped and slithered his way through the defense for a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0.

Turner struck again early in the second quarter with a 6-yard scoring run before Logan Norman got into the act with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 35-0.

The Cyclones weren’t done as Conner Johnson caught a bubble screen, and had a convoy of blockers in front for a 42-yard score.

McMinn finally got on the board with Jackson Long’s 8-yard touchdown run just before halftime to make it 42-6.

Midway through the third quarter, Evan Sewell caught a 12-yard pass from Russell for a 48-6 advantage.

Turner finished with 79 yards on seven carries while Johnson had four catches for 89 yards.

Nestor Grubb had an interception for the Cyclones while Johnny Ray Woodby added a sack. An injury to defensive lineman Alex Norwood put a damper on the victory.

Players like Grubb and Woodby will certainly be tested next week against pass-happy CAK, but Russell said the Cyclones are ready.

“We just have to slow them down,” said Russell. “They have a high-powered offense, but we’ve got a good defense this year. We just have to execute and slow down their passing game, and we will be good.”

Witten said the Cyclones are very familiar with CAK.

“This will be the eighth time playing them in 10 years,” said Witten. “We feel we’re the best we’ve been, well-equipped, to play them. And fortunately we get them at home.”

Long finished with 22 carries for 119 yards for the Chargers. Jake Crowder and Douglas Watts also scored for McMinn.