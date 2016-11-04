Cloudland wins shootout over Harriman

The Highlanders will host Coalfield in the second round.

Cloudland trailed the Blue Devils 44-18 in the third quarter. Touchdowns by Malachi Benfield, Josh Blair and Arnett along with a pair of onside kick recoveries pulled Cloudland back into the game.

After Harriman regained a 56-52 lead with 4:24, CHS methodically marched down the field until Arnett scored on a 45-yard run on fourth down with 1:42 left in the game. The Blue Devils got within Cloudland territory, but an incomplete on fourth down secured the win for the Highlanders.

Greeneville 70

Knox Carter 0

GREENEVILLE — Cade Ballard hit 5 of 6 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns as the Greene Devils took the sting out of the Hornets.

Greeneville did most of its damage, however, on the ground, where the Devils piled up 323 rushing yards and 525 yards of total offense.

Donavan Barner had six carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, while Ty Youngblood had four carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. Garin Shuffer added four carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Seth Crawford was the leading receiver with two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Dobyns-Bennett 33

Smyrna 23

SMYRNA — Cole Maupin threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score to lift the Indians over the Bulldogs.

Maupin had throws of 10 and 30 yards to Matt Diminick and he also had a 13-yard rushing touchdown. Drew Miller added a 25-yard field goal.

Smyrna rallied late before Ivan Phillips ended the fourth-quarter threat with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Knox Fulton 60

Sullivan East 0

BLUFF CITY — Xavier Malone threw four touchdown passes and Dorian Williamson ran for two touchdowns as the Falcons routed the Patriots.

Fulton held a 30-0 lead at the end of one quarter and a 46-0 lead at the half.

Zach Dobson had two 41-yard touchdown catches, including one in between two defenders, as well as a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Alcoa 49

Unicoi County 13

ALCOA — The Tornadoes, which have 14 state championships, scored 28 points in the game’s first nine minutes and romped to a 42-0 halftime lead against the Blue Devils.

Nick Fender scored a touchdown for Unicoi County in the third quarter. Kendrick Williams completed a five-yard pass to Michael Howell for the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Grace Christian 34

Sullivan North 7

KNOXVILLE — The Rams held the Golden Raiders to 44 rushing yards and five first downs in the defensive-minded victory.

Peyton Robinson connected with Nick Maupin on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for North’s lone touchdown.

Morristown West 38

Maryville Heritage 21

MORRISTOWN — Daymion Blevins rushed for 270 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans scored 31 unanswered points against the Mountaineers.

John Foreback threw a pair of touchdown passes, an 11-yarder to Jacob Metler and a 44-yarder to Isaiah Sims in the first half. He set a West single-season record with his 18th touchdown pass of the season.

Blevins had the game-tying touchdown on a 14-yard run in the third quarter before Parker Gair’s 23-yard field goal gave the Trojans the lead.

Blevins had touchdown runs of one and seven yards in the final quarter to put the game away.