Happy Valley ousts Rockwood 48-3 in first round of Class 2A playoffs

It was noticeable.

After being eliminated by the Tigers in last year’s playoffs, Happy Valley scored early and often against Rockwood to secure a convincing 48-3 victory in front of a rowdy crowd on Warrior Hill.

Street set the tone early with a 47-yard dash on the game’s first play from scrimmage. From there, the senior racked up 229 yards on six carries and scored three times. He averaged 38 yards each time he carried the ball.

“We had a chip going in from last year,” Street said. “It was a tough loss last year so we did have a chip going in. You could tell we were motivated.”

Street also commended his blockers who left several gaping holes that led to four carries over 40 yards or more.

“It was all about blocking,” Street said. “This team can block very well when they want to, and you could tell they did (tonight).”

Comparing this year’s Happy Valley team to last year’s, Street said the Warriors have became a bit of a brotherhood.

“We’re more experienced (this year), and it’s more of a brotherhood. We care about each other a lot,” Street said.

Fellow running back Dustun Sams also scored three touchdowns and finished with 85 yards rushing.

Once Sams scored the first touchdown just 50 seconds into the contest, linebacker Dylan Townsend followed his lead by returning a fumble 54 yards to give the Warriors a 13-0 cushion just three minutes into regulation.

“It was important for us to get the early start,” said Warriors head coach Jason Jarrett.

“(We) scored pretty quick there on the first few plays and then got a big turnover with the fumble recovery for a touchdown by Dylan Townsend. We kind of jumped on them early and were able to keep the gas pedal down. It’s a credit to our players and our assistant coaches. We’re going to keep working and try to ride this train as far as we can go.”

The Tigers attempted to rebound on the following possession, but Happy Valley linebacker Skyler Hyatt upended the drive with an interception deep in Warrior territory.

Rockwood’s only points of the game came during the first possession of the third quarter. Tigers’ kicker Trey Treadway capped off a nine-play drive with a 29-yard field goal.

“We bared down and played hard. To only give up three points to this really good Rockwood team, that’s a credit to our defense,” Jarrett said.

Every one of Happy Valley quarterback Sage Haun’s completions were thrown to fullback Austin Hicks.

Hicks finished the game with six catches for 85 yards. He also rushed the ball four times for 20 yards.

Senior running back Zander Price led the Tigers with 62 yards rushing on 15 carries.

“I think we made a statement tonight and I feel like we have a lot of momentum going into the next game,” Street said.

Happy Valley will play Grace Christian Friday night at home in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

