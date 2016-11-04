ETSU advances to SoCon final with win over Mercer

The Bucs (13-5-2) advanced to their first ever Southern Conference championship. They will face Samford, a 2-1 winner over Furman in an earlier semifinal, in the championship match on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Hodgson scored in the 21st minute to give ETSU a 1-0 lead, which it took into halftime.

The Bears knotted up the match in the 56th minute when Maddie Clark raced up the right side and put a shot off the post and into the net. Haley McDuffee assisted on the goal.

Molly Collinson answered in the 72nd minute after Hodgson put a shot off the crossbar. Collinson then scored as Hodgson assisted.

Hodgson added the final goal just five minutes later. She hit a shot off the post and tipped it into the back of the net. Georgia Allen was credited with the assist.