Davenport, Hampton roll past Sweetwater

Davenport, a junior running back, covered 238 yards on just seven carries that included three touchdowns. He broke loose for scoring runs of 62, 54 and 84 yards, all in the first half.

“The line blocked good,” Davenport said. “You have to give it to them tonight. We couldn’t have run so good tonight if not for them. We passed so good tonight and the line did their job.”

Davenport also hauled in a 67-yard scoring reception late in the third quarter. In all, he accounted for 305 all-purpose yards and Hampton had 574 yards of total offense in just 46 plays.

“He’s got super speed, he’s a lighting bolt and he’s gotten a lot better from a year ago,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said."

The margin of victory was more than last year’s 48-7 decision the Bulldogs won in the same round over Sweetwater. Hampton went on to beat Austin-East 48-38 at home that season. This year the Bulldogs have to travel to Austin-East following its 47-21 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday. Both teams enter the second round with matching 10-1 records.

Austin-East has won nine in a row on their home field dating back to last season. The Roadrunners were ranked No. 3 in this week’s Top-10 state ranking while Hampton held the No. 9 spot.

“It’s probably going to be the most athletic team we’ll see all year,” Lunsford said about Austin-East. “Happy Valley was athletic, but I expect Austin-East to be more athletic and they’re going to be very tough to stop offensively.”

Hampton’s ground attack churned out 428 rushing yards on 38 carries. Adam McClain also passed the century mark with 113 yards that included a 38-yard score. He also punched in five 2-point conversions.

Jason Russell was just 5-for-8 through the air, but the junior signal caller threw for 146 yards with three scores. Chris Holtsclaw had two catches for 58 yards and a score while Dakota Crumley also had a touchdown reception that covered 15 yards.

The Bulldogs’ defense stifled Sweetwater after giving up an early score. Leading 8-0, Hampton kicked off to Brett Spurgeon and the senior took the kickoff back 95 yards for a score. After that, the Bulldogs kicked off short and relied on the defense to stop the Wildcats.

Hampton's defense allowed 194 yards which included a 70-yard pass from Hunter Jenkins to Spurgeon.

Sweetwater reached the red zone five times but never scored. Three drives ended on downs, one on an interception and the other on a fumble. Hampton's defense didn't allow a single conversion on third down in Sweetwater's 10 tries.