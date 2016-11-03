Warriors look to erase last year's bitter memory

The sting of a 32-28 loss stayed in the Warriors’ minds throughout the offseason.

But a chance for redemption is near as Happy Valley plays host to the Tigers in a TSSAA first-round Class 2A playoff contest. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock, 30 minutes earlier than regular season game times.

“Last year’s game was highly competitive, and it helped fuel our kids’ inner drive to attack each day to get better in the offseason and throughout this year,” said Warriors’ head coach Jason Jarrett.

Also on the Class 2A schedule is Hampton playing host Sweetwater, and Sullivan North visiting Grace Christian.

In other playoff games involving area teams, Class 4A has Sullivan East at home to battle Knox Fulton, Greeneville playing host to Strawberry Plains Carter, and Cherokee traveling to take on Knox Catholic.

In Class 1A, Cloudland is the home team against Harriman.

Happy Valley is 9-1 and Rockwood is 5-5, but Jarrett said his team expects a battle.

“Rockwood is a typical Region 2 football team,” said Jarrett. “They are very skilled and extremely well-coached. The games they have lost have been to really good teams. They have great tradition and know how to win. They post a great challenge for us, but we embrace it and look forward to competing.”

Rockwood has struggled to get points on the board this season, averaging just 19.8 per contest while giving up 23.8. That’s not the case for Happy Valley, which has an average margin of victory of 50-8.

“Defensively we must locate their athletes and get numbers to the ball as

well as control the line of scrimmage,” said Jarrett. “It is key that we eliminate the big plays.”

Sweetwater (7-3) at Hampton (9-1)

The Bulldogs will try to hit the Wildcats with their one-two 1,000-yard punch of Adam McClain and Hunter Davenport. The duo has combined for 2,965 yards rushing and 48 touchdowns this season.

Sweetwater counters with talented quarterback Hunter Jenkins. He a dual-threat option for the Tigers.

Sullivan North (8-2) at Grace Christian (5-5)

Certainly the Raiders have an edge in the record department, and their two losses came against teams with a combined record of 19-2.

However, the Rams played an extraordinarily tough schedule this year, and enter as a slight favorite.

Knox Fulton (6-4) at Sullivan East (9-1)

How far has the Patriots’ program come? This is a superb test to answer that question.

With losses to Maryville, Austin-East, Knox Catholic and Knox Central, it’s best to ignore Fulton’s record and expect East to have all it can handle.

Carter (3-7) at Greeneville (10-0)

It’s just another heavy favorite role for the Greene Devils, whose quarterback, Cade Ballard, has thrown 31 touchdown passes on the season.

Cherokee (6-4) at Knox Catholic (9-1)

It’s a tough spot for the Chiefs, who face a private school still playing in the Class 4A ranks.