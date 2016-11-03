Hilltoppers in favorite role as playoffs begin

The Stars haven’t shone brightly, posting an overall mark of 9-23 over the last three seasons. But part of the problem is they play in arguably the toughest football league in the state.

Siegel (3-7) will travel to take on Science Hill (7-3) in the first round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs Friday night at Tipton Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock, 30 minutes earlier than regular season contests.

Reserved and general admission tickets are available at the school on Friday from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. General admission tickets are $8.

In another Class 6A contest, Dobyns-Bennett hits the road to face Smyrna.

Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said Siegel has some talent.

“They definitely do,” said Carter. “They’ve got a real good kicker (Mr. Football finalist in 2015, Jacob Smith). They may not be what they were two or three years ago, but the competition they are playing, there’s a lot of good players down there.”

Siegel running back Rodney Murray cut loose for 151 yards and four touchdowns in a recent 45-7 win over Warren County. He added 160 yards rushing last week in a 36-16 win over Coffee County. Quarterback Brendan Crowell totaled 184 yards of offense with a pair of touchdown runs against Coffee.

Carter said his team should expect a challenge despite Siegel’s record.

“Every game since we’ve been in this division, even if you’re the higher seed, it’s a tough football game,” said Carter. “If we’re not ready, we won’t win the football game. In the 6A playoffs with those teams, you better be ready to go.”

Science Hill boasts emerging star quarterback Jaylan Adams. He hit on 21 of 22 passes in a recent game before exploding last week for 300 yards rushing, six touchdowns, and 132 yards passing in the 56-35 win over Dobyns-Bennett.

“It can’t be a fluke if these things continue to happen,” said Carter. “He’s getting better all the time. The consistency is coming, and we see a better player every time he goes out there.”

Carter said Adams and the offense just need to keep executing well.

“The last few weeks we’ve been that way,” said Carter. “And we’re getting better defensively.

“I’m very pleased. Some of the kids have really grown up. We’ve had a lot of struggles, but the guys stuck in the system and they’ve matured. The relationships are better, and when you’re relationships are better you play better on the field.”

Dobyns-Bennett (5-5) at Smryna (6-4)

It’s not the matchup on paper that looks daunting for the Indians: It’s a five seed versus a four seed, and the Indians have actually scored more points (353) than the Bulldogs (346).

However, Smyrna’s defense is much better, and the Bulldogs simply play in a tougher league. Throw in four-plus hours of travel, and the Indians are up against it.